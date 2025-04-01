Radar Trends to Watch: April 2025

March has been the biggest month that Trends has ever had. In addition to almost daily announcements about AI, a lot has been going on in programming, in security, in operations (which usually doesn’t merit its own topic), and even in quantum computing. It’s been a long time since we’ve had much to say about social media, but with a reboot of Digg, a new attempt at Napster, and alternatives to Facebook and Instagram, we’re wondering: Has the world tired of the current platform? Someone obviously thinks so.

And we should spend some time on AI. I’ve been running LLMs locally on my laptop. Gemma 3, R1, and QwQ all work well–especially the 4B version of Gemma 3, which is reasonably fast even without a GPU. If you want to spend $10K, you can run DeepSeek’s V3 on a loaded Mac Studio. Does the future belong to giant AI providers? They’ll remain important, but the alternatives are getting better every day.

What will April bring?

AI

Programming

Security

Operations

Cloudflare is defending its clients from AI bots that ignore robots.txt and scrape their content by generating a “labyrinth” of fake content on the fly when an AI bot is detected, trapping it in useless information.

Where is observability going? Charity Majors’s post is a must-read. Let’s forget about 2.0 and 3.0. Will observability become more like data governance? Is observability data destined for a data lake?

xlskubectl lets you manage a Kubernetes cluster through a Google spreadsheet. That may sound weird, but is it really any worse than wrestling with configuration files?

eBPF allows distributed system monitoring and observability rather than centralized monitoring. By moving intelligence to the nodes where the data is generated, systems can respond to issues in real time.

The OpenCost project provides tools for monitoring and predicting cloud expenses.

European cloud providers offer an alternative to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. These providers focus on trust, predictable costs, and less complex APIs—and keeping data away from the US, of course.

Web

Napster lives? It’s being purchased by a company that wants to build a music-oriented social media site. With blockchains and the metaverse.

Cara and Pixelfed are alternatives to Facebook and Instagram for artists and photographers who want to participate in online spaces where generative AI is not allowed.

The return of Digg? This time with AI-driven content moderation? Kevin Rose, one of Digg’s original founders, thinks so. The key is giving communities the tools they need.

The Opera browser is adding agentic browsing. Users can describe tasks that they want the browser to perform. User data is kept locally; agentic browsing runs entirely in the browser, and doesn’t rely on external servers.

Quantum Computing

The Bell-1 is a new 6-qubit quantum computer. It’s significant because it’s on the market; its cooling system is much smaller than a dilution refrigerator; and it incorporates both classical silicon integrated circuits and quantum circuits.

Researchers have shown that a quantum system has an advantage over classical computers in playing a specific game. There have been other claims about quantum advantage, but this is the first that involves a task that can be explained to a normal human.

USTC, the University of Science and Technology of China, has demonstrated “quantum supremacy” with a 105-qubit quantum computer. Their results on random circuit sampling are a million times faster than Google’s best published results.

PsiQuantum claims that it has a quantum chip design that can be manufactured at scale. It also claims impressively low error rates for its photon-based qubits.

Google has introduced quantum-safe signatures to the key management system for Google Cloud. This is an important step toward safe post-quantum cryptography.

Biology

A biohybrid robotic hand incorporates living muscles from lab-grown human cells. The biggest problem is keeping the muscles alive. And like human muscles, they get tired and need to rest after a few minutes of work.

No woolly mammoths yet (more precisely known as cold-adapted elephants), but CRISPR has now given us woolly mice. The mice are a proof of concept, and are easier to experiment with. Their creators don’t yet know if they can tolerate cold better than regular mice.

Augmented and Virtual Reality