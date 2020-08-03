Radar trends to watch: August 2020

I thought July was going to be a dull month, but I’m wrong again. COVID-specific technology seems to be drying up, though there’s a fascinating report about a DIY vaccine. (Developed by serious scientists, so don’t try this at home.) There’s a lot of news about AI, and specifically, about the GPT-2 and GPT-3 language models. And a few things that are just fun, like Festo’s Bionic Swifts.

COVID-19

A DIY vaccine for COVID-19 is circulating among a group of scientists at Harvard and MIT. It comes from a group called RADVAC (Rapid Deployment Vaccine Collaborative); it was developed by Preston Estep, a protege of George Church.

Wearables (particularly Apple Watch and Fitbit) may be able to detect COVID-19 infections in their users by constantly monitoring heart rate, temperature, and other parameters with a good understanding of the wearer’s baseline metrics.

AI

Data

Europe has struck down the law enabling the EU-US Data Privacy Shield because of the US’ use of data for surveillance. This means it will be much more difficult for European companies to legally store data in the US.

Google’s BigQuery isn’t just for Google: it’s a multicloud tool. BigQuery Omni can execute queries across multiple clouds, including AWS and Azure.

R jumps from #20 to #8 on the Tiobe index–possibly because of analysis of COVID data. The Redmonk rankings don’t have a similarly dramatic shift, but have R at #13 based on their analysis of StackOverflow posts and Github projects.

Robotics

Festo’s BionicSwifts: Festo has long done amazing things with biomimicry, ranging from jellyfish and dragonflies to seagulls. This is the latest. It’s a Swift (related to swallows) that weighs in at 42 grams, including a 6 gram battery. It has 7 minutes flying time. And it isn’t as scary as Boston Dynamics’ creations.

Spacial perception for robotics: Identifying objects is easy, but building a model of a 3D scene is difficult, and an essential problem for general-purpose robotics.

Programming

Google has created the “Open Usage Commons” as a “trademark office” for open source trademarks. (Allison Randal and Chris DiBona are on the board.) It’s worth watching because Adam Jacob has identified trademarks as a significant asset in an open source business model. (And yes, this commons is an important part of the ongoing fuss over Istio and the CNCF.)

Perl 7 has been announced, and should be available by the end of the year. Perl 7 is essentially a return to Perl 5 with some updates. Will this reignite interest in Perl, which recently showed up on a Stack Overflow survey as the third most dreaded programming language?

No code may be the next generation of software development. What does this mean for training? What new paradigms will be developed for making computers do what we want? We could be headed for a big change in how people interact with computers.

Virtual Reality

A lightweight wristband is capable of sensing all of the hand’s motions in 3D using thermal sensing and machine learning. Gestural interfaces have so far been rather lame; this could give the field a new start.

Here’s a glimpse at Facebook’s VR glasses. They are still proof-of-concept, but this prototype (along with Apple’s rumored product, and Google’s continued interest) means that nobody can count VR out. And that Google was on the right track with Google Glass a decade ago.

Technology and Society

TikTok, the social media site for short videos, has over 800 million active users. What’s especially important isn’t that it’s a Facebook-scale social media application, but that it is based in China. China-based technology companies making serious inroads into the US market may be the shape of the future.

Facebook advertisers boycott: Unlike other actions against Facebook (remember #DeleteFacebook?), #StopHateForProfit looks like it might have an effect.

Security

Microsoft’s Project Freta is about trusted sensing (malware detection) for the cloud: full non-invasive memory audits of thousands of VMs in the cloud.