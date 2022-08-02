Radar Trends to Watch: August 2022

The large model train keeps rolling on. This month, we’ve seen the release of Bloom, an open, large language model developed by the BigScience collaboration, the first public access to DALL-E (along with a guide to prompt engineering), a Copilot-like model for generating regular expressions from English-language prompts, and Simon Willison’s experiments using GPT-3 to explain JavaScript code.

On other fronts, NIST has released the first proposed standard for post-quantum cryptography (i.e., cryptography that can’t be broken by quantum computers). CRISPR has been used in human trials to re-engineer a patient’s DNA to reduce cholesterol. And a surprising number of cities are paying high tech remote workers to move there.

Artificial Intelligence

Security

Programming

Microsoft and Oracle have announced Oracle Data Service, which allows applications running on Azure to manage and use data in Oracle’s cloud. It’s a multicloud strategy that’s enabled by the cloud providers.

Google has announced a new programming language, Carbon, that is intended to be the successor to C++. One goal is complete interoperability between Carbon and existing C++ code and libraries.

How to save money on AWS Lambda: watch your memory! Don’t over-allocate memory. This probably only applies to a few of your functions, but those functions are what drive the cost up.

SocialCyber is a DARPA program to understand the internals of open source software, along with the communities that create the software. They plan to use machine learning heavily, both to understand the code and to map and analyze communications within the communities. They are concerned about potential vulnerabilities in the software that the US military depends on.

WebAssembly in the cloud? Maybe it isn’t just a client-side technology. As language support grows, so do the kinds of applications Wasm can support.

A surveyreports that 62% of its respondents were only “somewhat confident” that open source software was “secure, up-to-date, and well-maintained.” Disappointing as this may be, it’s actually an improvement over prior results.

Is low-code infrastructure as code the future of cloud operations?

Tiny Core Linux is amazingly small: a 22MB download, and runs in 48MB of RAM. As a consequence, it’s also amazingly fast. With a few exceptions, making things small has not been a trend over the past few years. We hope to see more of this.

Yet another JavaScript web framework? Fresh does server-side rendering, and is based on Deno rather than NodeJS.

Web

Web3

Minecraft has decided that they will not “support or allow” the integration of NFTs into their virtual worlds. They object to “digital ownership based on scarcity and exclusion.”

Mixers are cryptocurrency services that randomize the currency you use; rather than pay with your own coin, you deposit money in a mixer and pay with randomly selected coins from other users. It’s similar to a traditional bank in that you never withdraw the same money you deposited.

So much for privacy. Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, sells geolocation data to ICE (the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency).

Quantum Computing

Quantum computers aren’t limited to binary: That limit is imposed by analogy to traditional computers, but some quantum computers have access to more state, and taking advantage of those states may make applications like simulating physical or biological systems easier.

Is quantum-aided computing for some industrial applications just around the corner? IonQ and GE have announced a results from a hybrid system for risk management. The quantum computer does random sampling from probability distributions, which are computationally expensive for classical computers; the rest of the computation is classical.

Quantum networking is becoming real: researchers have created entangled qubits via a 33-mile fiber optic connection. In addition to their importance for secure communications, quantum networks may be a crucial step in building quantum computers at scale.

NIST has announced four candidate algorithms for post-quantum cryptography. While it may be years before quantum computing can break current algorithms, many organizations are anxious to start the transition from current algorithms.

Biology

Not long ago (2020), DeepMind released AlphaFold, which used AI to solve protein folding problems. In 2021, they announced a public database containing the structure of a million proteins. With their latest additions, that database now contains the structure of over 200 million proteins, almost every protein known to science.

A motor made of DNA! This nanoscale motor uses ideas from origami to fold DNA in a way that causes it to rotate when an electrical field is applied.

An electrode has been implanted into the brain of an ALS patient that will allow them to communicate thoughts via computer. The patient has otherwise lost the ability to move or speak.

Genetic editing with CRISPR was tested in a human to permanently lower LDL (“bad cholesterol”) levels. If this works, it could make heart attacks much rarer, and could be the first widespread use of CRISPR in humans.

Energy

Researchers in India have developed a carbon-negative process for generating Hydrogen from biomass.

Work