Radar Trends to Watch: August 2025

Yes, we’ll say it. Context management is the new buzzword. But it’s not just a buzzword; it’s the next piece in the puzzle of finding out how to use AI effectively. We’re learning that using AI effectively isn’t about making up clever prompts. Nor is it about cramming everything you possibly can into a giant context window. It’s managing what the model knows about the project you’re working on: It should have all the information that’s relevant and none that’s not relevant. And you should be able to detect when errors arise from a misbehaving context and know how to fix or restart your project.

AI

Security

Programming

Databases have long been a problem for Kubernetes. It’s good at working with stateless resources, but databases are repositories of state. Here are some ideas for using Kubernetes to manage databases, including database upgrades and schema migrations.

89% of organizations say they’ve implemented Infrastructure as Code, but only 6% have actually done it. The bulk of cloud infrastructure management and administration takes place through clicking on dashboards (”click ops”).

What happens when you run into a usage limit with Claude Code? Claude-auto-resume can automatically continue your job. Clever, but possibly dangerous; Claude Code will be running autonomously, without supervision or permission.

Contract testing is the process of testing the contract between two services. It’s particularly important for testing microservices, integrating with third parties, and checking for backwards compatibility.

GitHub has coined the term “Continuous AI.” It means all use of AI to support software collaboration regardless of the vendor, tool, or platform. They make it clear that it’s not a “product”; it’s a set of activities.

Adrian Holovaty reports adding a scanner for ASCII guitar tablature to his sheet music tool Soundslice because ChatGPT hallucinated that the feature exists and he started receiving questions and complaints when users couldn’t find it. Adrian has mixed feelings about the process. Misinformation-driven development?

For those of us who are comfortable with the command line, the Gemini CLI is essentially a shell with Gemini integrated. It’s open source and available on GitHub. Using it requires a personal Gemini account, though that need not be a paid account.

Martin Fowler argues that LLMs make a fundamental change in the nature of abstraction; this is the biggest change in computing since the invention of high-level languages.

Phoenix.new is an interesting addition to the agentic coding space developed by Fly. It only generates code in Elixir, and that code runs on Fly’s infrastructure. That combination makes it unique; it’s both an agentic coding tool and an application platform.

Things

Belkin is another company abandoning its smart “Internet of Things” devices (in this case, Wemo products). Some features can be configured to work with Apple HomeKit, but on the whole, devices will be “bricked.” So is Whistle, a maker of network-enabled pet trackers.

A solar-powered robot for pulling weeds might be a way to reduce the use of weedkillers on commercial farms.

Biology

DeepMind’s AlphaGenome is a new model that predicts how small changes in a genome will affect biological processes. This promises to be very useful in researching cancer and other genetic diseases.

Biomni is an agent that includes a language model with broad knowledge of biology, including tools, software and databases. It can solve problems, design experimental protocols, and perform other tasks that would be difficult for humans who typically have deep expertise in a single field.

Quantum Computing