Radar Trends to Watch: December 2024

It’s the end of the year for Radar! We hope all of our readers enjoy the holidays. Here’s one prediction for 2025:

Is this the end of the road for improving LLM performance by scaling either the number of parameters or the training data? No one knows yet. Regardless of the answer, we expect interest to shift toward smaller models. We’ll grudgingly allow the 70B parameter model to qualify as “small,” but we really mean 20B or fewer parameters. These models will prove to be easier for companies developing AI-enabled applications to work with: They won’t cost as much to run and they’ll be simpler to fine-tune for specialized applications. Very few applications will need a fully general language model.

Artificial Intelligence

Programming

bpftune is a utility that constantly tunes Linux system performance using observability data from BPF. It has “zero configurables” (no configuration) and low overhead and is smart enough to stay away from settings a system administrator has made. It apparently does not use AI.

Kyanos is a new open source network analysis tool that’s based on eBPF. Because it has access to eBPF data, it can filter packets by process or by service, and it can give precise information about packet latency.

VMware Fusion and VMware Workstation are now free to all users, including commercial users. Broadcom will continue to develop the products but will cease providing troubleshooting support for users.

OpenCoder is a family of language models for generating code. It’s completely open source, and training data, the data pipeline, training results, and training protocols are all available in addition to the code. Its intent is to encourage further experimentation and research on code generation.

Mergiraf is a tool for solving Git merge conflicts by using an understanding of common programming languages (including Java, Rust, and Go) and file formats (including JSON, HTML, XML, and YAML). The authors claim that new languages can be added easily.

A proposal has been published for Safe C++, a new version of C++ that will incorporate memory safety features.

DataChain is a Python library for working with structured data in the context of artificial intelligence. It’s designed for building data pipelines and manipulating data at scale.

NoCode GitHub? GitHub Spark allows users to create small “micro-apps,” or sparks, without writing any code. What may be more important than no code is no deployment; sparks are deployed on GitHub’s infrastructure and accessed through the web.

Using Git to backup Linux’s /etc directory is obvious, once you think of it.

Ractor is an Actor framework for Rust, which means that you can program in Rust somewhat as if it were Erlang. I’m impressed by the longest, most complicated “Hello, World” that I’ve ever seen.

Kubernetes is a platform for building platforms. And platforms need to serve both development and operations teams.

GitHub Copilot can now use models other than GPT. Users can select Claude Sonnet or Gemini in addition to different OpenAI models. Other new features include auto–code review, an upgrade assistant for Java, multifile editing, and something called Spark that sounds something like Claude’s Artifacts.

Is your AI-generated code secure? No. We’re not likely to stop using tools like Copilot and Cursor, but we need to understand the challenge: AI models were trained on publicly available code. Most publicly available code has vulnerabilities. Those will be reflected in the AI’s output.

Does Java need another build tool? Mill is waiting to take over. Mill claims to be 5–10x faster than Maven, 2–4x faster than Gradle.

Amphion is an open source toolkit for generating all forms of audio, including music and speech.

Security

Robots

Grasso is an AI-powered trashbot: a mobile robot made of trash. It uses Llava-v1.6-mistral-7B to understand visual input from its camera, and Mistral-7B for prompts and responses. (It doesn’t understand or generate speech.)

Meta has released several new projects for touch perception, a crucial element in building AI-driven robots that can interact with the real world. Digit 360 is a tactile digital fingertip, Sparsh is an encoder for tactile data, and Digit Plexus is a platform for building artificial hands.

Tie two unintelligent micro robots (bristlebots) together with a short, flexible tether and they acquire the ability to solve simple problems.

Web

Want to run Linux in your browser? You can. WebVM is a virtual machine that runs in a browser. Linux in the browser may not be that interesting; it’s more important as another example of Wasm’s abilities.

Virtual Reality

Want to talk to Rosa Parks or Abraham Lincoln? Try ENGAGE XR, a tool that combines VR and generative AI. Whether this is actually history is an interesting question; the bus in the Rosa Parks example looks like a modern European bus, not an American bus from the 1950s.

Quantum Computing

Google’s DeepMind has developed AlphaQubit, an AI system that detects errors in quantum systems. Error correction has made tremendous progress in the past year but still remains a major problem in quantum computing.

Biology