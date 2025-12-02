Radar Trends to Watch: December 2025

November ended. Thanksgiving (in the US), turkey, and a train of model announcements. The announcements were exciting: Google’s Gemini 3 puts it in the lead among large language models, at least for the time being. Nano Banana Pro is a spectacularly good text-to-image model. OpenAI has released its heavy hitters, GPT-5.1-Codex-Max and GPT-5.1 Pro. And the Allen Institute released its latest open source model, Olmo 3, the leading open source model from the US.

Since Trends avoids deal-making (should we?), we’ve also avoided the angst around an AI bubble and its implosion. Right now, it’s safe to say that the bubble is formed of money that hasn’t yet been invested, let alone spent. If it is a bubble, it’s in the future. Do promises and wishes make a bubble? Does a bubble made of promises and wishes pop with a bang or a pffft?

AI

Programming

The Zig programming language has published a book. Online, of course.

Google is weakening its controversial new rules about developer verification. The company plans to create a separate class for applications with limited distribution, and develop a flow that will allow the installation of unverified apps.

Google’s LiteRT is a library for running AI models in browsers and small devices. LiteRT supports Android, iOS, embedded Linux, and microcontrollers. Supported languages include Java, Kotlin, Swift, Embedded C, and C++.

Does AI-assisted coding mean the end of new languages? Simon Willison thinks that LLMs can encourage the development of new programming languages. Design your language and ship it with a Claude Skills-style document; that should be enough for an LLM to learn how to use it.

Deepnote, a successor to the Jupyter Notebook, is a next-generation notebook for data analytics that’s built for teams. There’s now a shared workspace; different blocks can use different languages; and AI integration is on the road map. It’s now open source.

The idea of assigning colors (red, blue) to tools may be helpful in limiting the risk of prompt injection when building agents. What tools can return something damaging? This sounds like a step towards the application of the “least privilege” principle to AI design.

Security

We’re making the same mistake with AI security as we made with cloud security (and security in general): treating security as an afterthought.

Anthropic claims to have disrupted a Chinese cyberespionage group that was using Claude to generate attacks against other systems. Anthropic claims that the attack was 90% automated, though that claim is controversial.

Don’t become a victim. Data collected for online age verification makes your site a target for attackers. That data is valuable, and they know it.

A research collaboration uses data poisoning and AI to disrupt deepfake images. Users use Silverer to process their images before posting. The tool makes invisible changes to the original image that confuse AIs creating new images, leading to unusable distortions.

Is it a surprise that AI is being used to generate fake receipts and expense reports? After all, it’s used to fake just about everything else. It was inevitable that enterprise applications of AI fakery would appear.

HydraPWK2 is a Linux distribution designed for penetration testing. It’s based on Debian and is supposedly easier to use than Kali Linux.

How secure is your trusted execution environment (TEE)? All of the major hardware vendors are vulnerable to a number of physical attacks against “secure enclaves.” And their terms of service often exclude physical attacks.

Atroposia is a new malware-as-a-service package that includes a local vulnerability scanner. Once an attacker has broken into a site, they can find other ways to remain there.

A new kind of phishing attack (CoPhishing) uses Microsoft Copilot Studio agents to steal credentials by abusing the Sign In topic. Microsoft has promised an update that will defend against this attack.

Operations

Here’s how to install Open Notebook, an open source equivalent to NotebookLM, to run on your own hardware. It uses Docker and Ollama to run the notebook and the model locally, so data never leaves your system.

Open source isn’t “free as in beer.” Nor is it “free as in freedom.” It’s “free as in puppies.” For better or for worse, that just about says it.

Need a framework for building proxies? Cloudflare’s next generation Oxy framework might be what you need. (Whatever you think of their recent misadventure.)

MIT Media Labs’ Project NANDA intends to build infrastructure for a decentralized network of AI agents. They describe it as a global decentralized registry (not unlike DNS) that can be used to discover and authenticate agents using MCP and A2A. Isn’t this what we wanted from the internet in the first place?

Web

The spread of misinformation can be reduced, though not stopped, by adding a small amount of friction to the sharing process.

Netflix has released an excellent guide to using generative AI to create content.

Luke Wroblewski suggests a new model for designing AI chat sessions. A simple chat isn’t as simple as it seems; particularly with reasoning models, it can become cluttered to the point of uselessness. This new design addresses those problems.

Things