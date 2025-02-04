Radar Trends to Watch: February 2025

Last month, DeepSeek released its R1 reasoning model (now apparently named DeepThink), with capabilities similar to OpenAI o1. What’s important about DeepSeek isn’t its benchmark results; there are a number of models on the same level as o1. What’s important is that it appears to have been trained with one-tenth the resources of comparable models. Throwing more hardware at a problem is rarely the best way to get good results.

Artificial Intelligence

Programming

Security

Web

Regardless of the future of TikTok, Pixelfed—a decentralized application for sharing photos and videos—looks like a good alternative. Like Mastodon, Pixelfed is part of the fediverse and is built on the federated ActivityPub protocol.

Mercator: Extreme allows you to put the North Pole anywhere you want, and draws the corresponding Mercator map. Aside from being a web masterpiece, it shows just how distorted the Mercator projection is. Sadly, almost all of our maps are still based on it.

Marimo playgrounds are notebooks (like Jupyter) that run entirely in the browser using WebAssembly. They can easily be created and shared on GitHub or on marimo.app.

Most online organizations have some kind of web-based API access. Now that AI is in the picture, APIs must be usable by AI agents. They need to be properly documented in a machine-readable fashion (e.g., with OpenAPI) and as uniform as possible.

A new fork of the Flutter project, called Flock, intends to provide features and bug fixes that users have wanted but that have never made it into the release.

Streets is a 3D version of OpenStreetMap. It takes a long time to load and many of the labels aren’t up-to-date, but it’s impressive.

What’s the future of the web? If the web is to be a data source for AI, it will need to get much simpler, shedding megabytes of JavaScript and CSS in favor of text.

Something new in CAPTCHAs: Play Doom and kill at least three monsters. It was built with prompt-driven AI using Vercel’s v0 and runs in the browser with Wasm. Unfortunately, I doubt it will keep bots out for long.

Virtual Reality

Swave is a startup that is building holographic smart glasses that project true holograms, not just hologram-like effects.

Quantum Computing

A new quantum computing technology enables trapped ions to move around on a quantum computing chip. This allows the developers to build chips that support more qubits efficiently.

A new kind of quantum refrigerator makes it possible to cool qubits to 22 millikelvin. At lower temperatures, they will be less vulnerable to errors from noise.

Robotics

A robotic hand has been developed that can train pianists to perform very difficult movements more effectively.

Biology