Radar trends to watch: July 2020

News of the past month is dominated by COVID-19 and the #BlackLivesMatter protests. I’ve considered them both “disruptions” because they’re forcing us to re-evaluate how we deal with data, health, and so many other issues. Those are disruptions I can get behind.

AI

Programming

Low-code and no-code frameworks are getting a lot more interesting. AWS Honeycode is a low-code development system that builds cell phone apps that run on AWS. Low code isn’t new (you could argue that spreadsheets are the first “low-code” app builders), and others (including Google) have failed at it, but this time, momentum seems to be building.

Sweetviz is a new low-code library for exploratory data analysis (EDA).

GitHub is the latest significant software product to replace the use of “master” and “slave” with other terms, e.g., “main” or “primary. (Note: this applies to GitHub, not yet to git itself.) The first was Drupal, back in 2014; Python made the switch in 2018. We expect to see many more projects making similar changes. RedHat is the latest organization to make this change (as of June 30, 2020).

While we’ve seen a lot of interest in how to program quantum computers, most of the programming we’ve seen so far has been very low level—the equivalent of writing assembly language. Silq is the first high-level programming language for quantum computers.

IBM has released a homomorphic encryption toolkit. It’s an important addition to the very short list of Homomorphic Encryption libraries. Homomorphic encryption makes it possible to compute with encrypted data without decrypting it first; it’s an important step forward in securing user data and other sensitive data.

Social Media

Social media continues to interact with US politics in surprising ways. K-Pop Stans claim to have reduced attendance at Trump’s Tulsa rally, and Asian-Americans use Slack to help explain racism to their communities.

Facebook Workplace (their competitor to Slack) allows managers to suppress words like “unionize.” (That feature may have been eliminated at least temporarily, though I find their language vague.)

Cloud

AWS Snowcone is a device designed for collecting data on the edge of the network. It’s designed to fit into a backpack, so it can be carried by first responders, for example. Like everything else in AWS, it’s a service: you pay per day on-site, plus data transfer.

Miscellaneous

Apps are on the campaign trail: There’s a whole lot of data collection going on, particularly by the Trump app (though the Biden app is also problematic). “Compare the permissions requested in the Google Play Store.”

A collaboration between Intel and Berkeley leads to robots that learn to do surgical sutures.

Google has opened the Maps API to game developers, enabling others to write games that are played across the real world.