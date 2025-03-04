Radar Trends to Watch: March 2025

Anthropic’s announcement of Claude 3.7 Sonnet notwithstanding, the breakneck pace of major AI announcements seemed to slow down through February. That gave us some time to look at some other topics. Two important posts about programming appeared: Salvatore Sanfilippo’s “We Are Destroying Software” and Rob Pike’s slide deck “On Bloat.” They’re unsurprisingly similar. Neither mentions AI; both address the question of why our hardware is getting faster and faster but our applications aren’t. We’ve also noted the return of Pebble, the first smart watch, and an AI-driven table lamp from Apple Research that looks like it came from Pixar’s logo. Fun, perhaps, but don’t look for it in Apple Stores.

Artificial Intelligence

Programming

Security

Web

As more people ask AI for product recommendations, marketers will need to optimize product perception by language models. Does LLMO replace SEO? Optimizing for an LLM may be the next generation of SEO.

This article tells you how to opt out of Gemini features in Gmail and other Google Workspace applications. It’s possible to disable Gemini selectively. Unfortunately, it requires you to have access to the administrator’s console.

JavaScript’s Temporal object is starting to appear in browsers! Temporal is a replacement for the inadequate Date object. It allows programmers to work effectively with dates and times.

Marginalia is an open source search engine that prioritizes noncommercial resorts.

Quantum Computing

Microsoft has created a topological qubit on a new quantum chip. While its chip currently has only 8 qubits, Microsoft claims it can scale to millions of qubits. Putting this many qubits on a chip would go a long way to solving the problem of moving quantum data between chips.

Canadian startup Xanadu has built a quantum computer using photonics. It currently has 12 qubits, but the company believes it can scale to larger systems.

Robotics

Robotic models of extinct animals are helping paleontologists discover how those animals might have lived: how they walked, swam, and flew in their environments.

Gadgets