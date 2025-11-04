Radar Trends to Watch: November 2025

AI has so thoroughly colonized every technical discipline that it’s becoming hard to organize items of interest in Radar Trends. Should a story go under AI or programming (or operations or biology or whatever the case may be)? Maybe it’s time to go back to a large language model that doesn’t require any electricity and has over 217K parameters: Merriam-Webster. But no matter where these items ultimately appear, it’s good to see practical applications of AI in fields as diverse as bioengineering and UX design.

AI

Alibaba’s Ling-1T may be the best model you’ve never heard of. It’s a nonthinking mixture-of-experts model with 1T parameters, 50B active at any time. And it’s open weights (MIT license).

Marin is a new lab for creating fully open source models. They say that the development of models will be completely transparent from the beginning. Everything is tracked by GitHub; all experiments may be observed by anyone; there’s no cherrypicking of results.

WebMCP is a proposal and an implementation for a protocol that allows websites to become MCP servers. As servers, they can interact directly with agents and LLMs.

Claude has announced Agent Skills. Skills are essentially just a Markdown file describing how to perform a task, possibly accompanied by scripts and resources. They’re easy to add and only used as needed. A Skill-creator Skill makes it very easy to build Skills. Simon Willison thinks that Skills may be a “bigger deal than MCP.”

Pete Warden describes his work on the smallest of AI. Small AI serves an important set of applications without compromising privacy or requiring enormous resources.

Anthropic has released Claude Haiku 4.5, skipping 4.0 and 4.1 in the process. Haiku is their smallest and fastest model. The new release claims performance similar to Sonnet 4, but it’s much faster and less expensive.

NVIDIA is now offering the DGX Spark, a desktop AI supercomputer. It offers 1 petaflop performance on models with up to 200B parameters. Simon Willison has a review of a preview unit.

Andrej Karpathy has released nanochat, a small ChatGPT-like model that’s completely open and can be trained for roughly $100. It’s intended for experimenters, and Karpathy has detailed instructions on building and training.

There’s an agent-shell for Emacs? There had to be one. Emacs abhors a vacuum.

Anthropic launched “plugins,” which give developers the ability to write extensions to Claude Code. Of course, these extensions can be agents. Simon Willison points to Jesse Vincent’s Superpowers as a glimpse of what plugins can accomplish.

Google has released the Gemini 2.5 Computer Use model into public preview. While the thrill of teaching computers to click browsers and other web applications faded quickly, Gemini 2.5 Computer Use appears to be generating excitement.

Thinking Machines Labs has announced Tinker, an API for training open weight language models. Tinker runs on Thinking Machines’ infrastructure. It’s currently in beta.

Merriam-Webster will release its newest large language model on November 18. It has no data centers and requires no electricity.

We know that the data products, including AI, reflect historical biases in their training data. In India, OpenAI reflects caste biases. But it’s not just OpenAI; these biases appear in all models. Although caste bias was outlawed in the middle of the 20th century, these biases live on in the data.

DeepSeek has released an experimental version of its reasoning model, DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp. This model uses a technique called sparse attention to reduce the processing requirements (and cost) of the reasoning process.

OpenAI has added an Instant Checkout feature that allows users to make purchases with Etsy and Shopify merchants, taking them directly to checkout after finding their products. It’s based on the Agentic Commerce Protocol.

OpenAI’s GDPval tests go beyond existing benchmarks by challenging LLMs with real-world tasks rather than simple problems. The tasks were selected from 44 industries and were chosen for economic value.

Programming

Web

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince is pushing for regulation to prevent Google from tying web crawlers for search and for training content together. You can’t block the training crawler without also blocking the search crawler, and blocking the latter has significant consequences for businesses.

OpenAI has released Atlas, its Chromium-based web browser. As you’d expect, AI is integrated into everything. You can chat with the browser, interrogate your history, your settings, or your bookmarks, and (of course) chat with the pages you’re viewing.

Try again? Apple has announced a second-generation Vision Pro, with a similar design and at the same price point.

Have we passed peak social? Social media usage has been declining for all age groups. The youngest group, 16–24, is the largest but has also shown the sharpest decline. Are we going to reinvent the decentralized web? Or succumb to a different set of walled gardens?

Addy Osmani’s post “The History of Core Web Vitals” is a must-read for anyone working in web performance.

Features from the major web frameworks are being implemented by browsers. Frameworks won’t disappear, but their importance will diminish. People will again be programming to the browser. In turn, this will make browser testing and standardization that much more important.

Luke Wroblewski writes about using AI to solve common problems in user experience (UX). AI can help with problems like collecting data from users and onboarding users to new applications.

Operations

There’s a lot to be learned from AWS’s recent outage, which stemmed from a DynamoDB DNS failure in the US-EAST-1 region. It’s important not to write this off as a war story about Amazon’s failure. Instead, think: How do you make your own distributed networks more reliable?

PyTorch Monarch is a new library that helps developers manage distributed systems for training AI models. It lets developers write a script that “orchestrates all distributed resources,” allowing the developer to work with them as a single almost-local system.

Security

Robotics

Would you buy a banana from a robot? A small chain of stores in Chicago is finding out.

Rodney Brooks, founder of iRobot, warns that humans should stay at least 10 feet (3 meters) away from humanoid walking robots. There is a lot of potential energy in their limbs when they move them to retain balance. Unsurprisingly, this danger stems from the vision-only approach that Tesla and other vendors have adopted. Humans learn and act with all five senses.

Quantum Computing

Google claims to have demonstrated a verifiable quantum advantage on its quantum processor: The output of the computation can be tested for correctness. Verifiable quantum advantage doesn’t just mean that it’s fast; it means that error correction is working.

Researchers at Institute of Science Tokyo have developed a quantum error correction method that’s efficient and (in theory) scales to hundreds of thousands of qubits. Quantum computers of that size haven’t been built yet but will be needed to perform real work.

Biology