Radar Trends to Watch: October 2025

This month we have two more protocols to learn. Google has announced the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), which is intended to help agents to engage in ecommerce—it’s largely concerned with authenticating and authorizing parties making a transaction. And the Agent Client Protocol (ACP) is concerned with communications between code editors and coding agents. When implemented, it would allow any code editor to plug in any compliant agent.

All hasn’t been quiet on the virtual reality front. Meta has announced its new VR/AR glasses, with the ability to display images on the lenses along with capabilities like live captioning for conversations. They’re much less obtrusive than the previous generation of VR goggles.

AI

Programming

Security

Operations

The 2025 DORA report is out! DORA may be the most detailed summary of the state of the IT industry. DORA’s authors note that AI is everywhere and that the use of AI now improves end-to-end productivity, something that was ambiguous in last year’s report.

Microsoft has announced that Word will save files to the cloud (OneDrive) by default. This (so far) appears to apply only when using Windows. The feature is currently in beta.

Web

Do we need another browser? Helium is a Chromium-based browser that is private by default.

Are scientists moving from Twitter to Bluesky?

Virtual and Augmented Reality