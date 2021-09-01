Radar trends to watch: September 2021

Let’s start with a moment of silence for O’Reilly Author Toby Segaran, who passed away on August 11, 2021. Toby was one of the people who got the Data Science movement started. His book, Programming Collective Intelligence, taught many how to start using their data. Throughout his career, he mentored many, and was particularly influential in mentoring young women interested in science and technology. Toby is greatly missed by everyone in the Data Science community.

AI and Data

Robotics

Robotic chameleons (or chameleon robotics): Researchers have developed a robotic “skin” that can change color in real time to match its surroundings.



Elon Musk announces that Tesla will release a humanoid robot next year; it will be capable of performing tasks like going to the store. Is this real, or just a distraction from investigations into the safety of Tesla’s autonomous driving software?



According to the UN, lethal autonomous robots (robots capable of detecting and attacking a target without human intervention) have been deployed and used by the Libyan government.



A new generation of warehouse robots is capable of simple manipulation (picking up and boxing objects); robots capable of more fine-grained manipulation are coming.

Security

Hardware

Hearables are very small computers, worn in the ear, for which the only interface is a microphone, a speaker, and a network. They may have applications in education, music, real time translation (like Babelfish), and of course, next-generation hearing aids.



Timekeeping is an old and well-recognized problem in distributed computing. Facebook’s Time cards are an open-source (code and hardware) solution for accurate time keeping. The cards are PCIe bus cards (PC standard) and incorporate a satellite receiver and an atomic clock.



A new cellular board for IoT from Ray Ozzie’s company Blues Wireless is a very interesting product. It is easy to program (JSON in and out), interfaces easily to Raspberry Pi and other systems, and $49 includes 10 years of cellular connectivity.

Social Media

Researchers are using Google Trends data to identify COVID symptoms as a proxy for hospital data, since hospital data isn’t publicly available. The key is distinguishing between flu-like flu symptoms and flu-like COVID symptoms.



A topic-based approach to targeted advertising may be Google’s new alternative to tracking cookies, replacing the idea of assigning users to cohorts with similar behavior.



Facebook shares a little information about what’s most widely viewed on their network. It only covers the top 20 URLs and, given Facebook’s attempts to shut down researchers studying their behavior, qualifies as transparency theater rather than substance.



As an experiment, Twitter is allowing certain users to mark misleading content. They have not (and presumably won’t) specified how to become one of these users. The information they gain won’t be used directly for blocking misinformation, but to study how it propagates.



Banning as a service: It’s now possible to hire a company to get someone banned from Instagram and other social media. Not surprisingly, these organizations may be connected to organizations that specialize in restoring banned accounts.



Facebook may be researching ways to use some combination of AI and homomorphic encryption to place targeted ads on encrypted messages without decrypting them.



Inspired by the security community and bug bounties, Twitter offers a bounty to people who discover algorithmic bias.

Work

Facebook’s virtual reality workrooms could transform remote meetings by putting all the participants in a single VR conference room–assuming that all the participants are willing to wear goggles.



A survey shows that 70% of employees would prefer to work at home, even if it costs them in benefits, including vacation time and salaries. Eliminating the commute adds up.

Cloud

Sky computing–the next step towards true utility computing–is essentially what we now call “multi cloud,” but with an inter-cloud layer that provides interoperability between cloud providers.



Thoughts on the future of the data stack as data starts to take advantage of cloud: how do organizations get beyond “lift and shift” and other early approaches to use clouds effectively?

Networks

Matrix is another protocol for decentralized messaging (similar in concept to Scuttlebutt) that appears to be getting some enterprise traction.



Using federated learning to build decentralized intelligent wireless communications systems that predict traffic patterns to help traffic management may be part of 6G.



How do you scale intelligence at the edge of the network? APIs, industrially hardened Linux systems, and Kubernetes adapted to small systems (e.g., K3S).

Miscellaneous

The EU is considering a law that would require cryptocurrency transactions to be traceable. An EU-wide authority to prevent money laundering would have authority over cryptocurrencies.



Autocorrect errors in Excel are a problem in genomics: autocorrect modifies gene names, which are frequently “corrected” to dates.



Google may have created the first time crystals in a quantum computer. Time crystals are a theoretical construct that has a structure that constantly changes but repeats over time, without requiring additional energy.