For better or for worse, AI has colonized this list so thoroughly that AI itself is little more than a list of announcements about new or upgraded models. But there are other points of interest. Is it just a coincidence (possibly to do with BlackHat) that so much happened in security in the past month? We’re still seeing programming languages—even some new programming languages for writing AI prompts! If you’re into retrocomputing, the much-beloved Commodore 64 is back—with an upgraded audio chip, a new processor, much more RAM, and all your old ports. Heirloom peripherals should still work.
AI
- OpenAI has released their Realtime APIs. The model supports MCP servers, phone calls using the SIP protocol, and image inputs. The release includes gpt-realtime, an advanced speech-to-speech model.
- ChatGPT now supports project-only memory. Project memory, which can use previous conversations for additional context, can be limited to a specific project. Project-only memory gives more control over context and prevents one project’s context from contaminating another.
- FairSense is a framework for investigating whether AI systems are fair early on. FairSense runs long-term simulations to detect whether a system will become unfair as it evolves over time.
- Agents4Science is a new academic conference in which all the submissions will be researched, written, reviewed, and presented primarily by AI (using text-to-speech for presentations).
- Drew Breunig’s mix and match cheat sheet for AI job titles is a classic.
- Cohere’s Command A Reasoning is another powerful, partially open reasoning model. It is available on Hugging Face. It claims to outperform gpt-oss-120b and DeepSeek R1-0528.
- DeepSeek has released DeepSeekV3.1. This is a hybrid model that supports reasoning and nonreasoning use. It’s also faster than R1 and has been designed for agentic tasks. It uses reasoning tokens more economically, and it was much less expensive to train than GPT-5.
- Anthropic has added the ability to terminate chats to Claude Opus. Chats can be terminated if a user persists in making harmful requests. Terminated chats can’t be continued, although users can start a new chat. The feature is currently experimental.
- Google has released its smallest model yet: Gemma 3 270M. This model is designed for fine-tuning and for deployment on small, limited hardware. Here’s a bedtime story generator that runs in the browser, built with Gemma 3 270M.
- ChatGPT has added GMail, Google Calendar, and Google Contacts to its group of connectors, which integrate ChatGPT with other applications. This information will be used to provide additional context—and presumably will be used for training or discovery in ongoing lawsuits. Fortunately, it’s (at this point) opt-in.
- Anthropic has upgraded Claude Sonnet 4 with a 1M token context window. The larger context window is only available via the API.
- OpenAI released GPT-5. Simon Willison’s review is excellent. It doesn’t feel like a breakthrough, but it is quietly better at delivering good results. It is claimed to be less prone to hallucination and incorrect answers. One quirk is that with ChatGPT, GPT-5 determines which model should respond to your prompt.
- Anthropic is researching persona vectors as a means of training a language model to behave correctly. Steering a model toward inappropriate behavior during training can be a kind of “vaccination” against that behavior when the model is deployed, without compromising other aspects of the model’s behavior.
- The Darwin Gödel Machine is an agent that can read and modify its own code to improve its performance on tasks. It can add tools, re-organize workflows, and evaluate whether these changes have improved its performance.
- Grok is at it again: generating nude deepfakes of Taylor Swift without being prompted to do so. I’m sure we’ll be told that this was the result of an unauthorized modification to the system prompt. In AI, some things are predictable.
- Anthropic has released Claude Opus 4.1, an upgrade to its flagship model. We expect this to be the “gold standard” for generative coding.
- OpenAI has released two open-weight models, their first since GPT-2: gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b. They are reasoning models designed for use in agentic applications. Claimed performance is similar to OpenAI’s o3 and o4-mini.
- OpenAI has also released a “response format” named Harmony. It’s not quite a protocol, but it is a standard that specifies the format of conversations by defining roles (system, user, etc.) and channels (final, analysis, commentary) for a model’s output.
- Can AIs evolve guilt? Guilt is expressed in human language; it’s in the training data. The AI that deleted a production database because it “panicked” certainly expressed guilt. Whether an AI’s expressions of guilt are meaningful in any way is a different question.
- Claude Code Router is a tool for routing Claude Code requests to different models. You can choose different models for different kinds of requests.
- Qwen has released a thinking version of their flagship model, called Qwen3-235B-A22B-Thinking-2507. Thinking cannot be switched on or off. The model was trained with a new reinforcement learning algorithm called Group Sequence Policy Optimization. It burns a lot of tokens, and it’s not very good at pelicans.
- ChatGPT is releasing “personalities” that control how it formulates its responses. Users can select the personality they want to respond: robot, cynic, listener, sage, and presumably more.
- DeepMind has created Aeneas, a new model designed to help scholars understand ancient fragments. In ancient text, large pieces are often missing. Can AI help place these fragments into contexts where they can be understood? Latin only, for now.
Security
- The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has warned that a serious code execution vulnerability in Git is currently being exploited in the wild.
- Is it possible to build an agentic browser that is safe from prompt injection? Probably not. Separating user instructions from website content isn’t possible. If a browser can’t take direction from the content of a web page, how is it to act as an agent?
- The solution to Part 4 of Kryptos, the CIA’s decades-old cryptographic sculpture, is for sale! Jim Sanborn, the creator of Kryptos, is auctioning the solution. He hopes that the winner will preserve the secret and take over verifying people’s claims to have solved the puzzle.
- Remember XZ, the supply-chain attack that granted backdoor access via a trojaned compression library? It never went away. Although the affected libraries were quickly patched, it’s still active, and propagating, via Docker images that were built with unpatched libraries. Some gifts keep giving.
- For August, Embrace the Red published The Month of AI Bugs, a daily post about AI vulnerabilities (mostly various forms of prompt injection). This series is essential reading for AI developers and for security professionals.
- NIST has finalized a standard for lightweight cryptography. Lightweight cryptography is a cryptographic system designed for use by small devices. It is useful both for encrypting sensitive data and for authentication.
- The Dark Patterns Tip Line is a site for reporting dark patterns: design features in websites and applications that are designed to trick us into acting against our own interest.
- OpenSSH supports post-quantum key agreement, and in versions 10.1 and later, will warn users when they select a non-post-quantum key agreement scheme.
- SVG files can carry a malware payload; pornographic SVGs include JavaScript payloads that automate clicking “like.” That’s a simple attack with few consequences, but much more is possible, including cross-site scripting, denial of service, and other exploits.
- Google’s AI agent for discovering security flaws, Big Sleep, has found 20 flaws in popular software. DeepMind discovered and reproduced the flaws, which were then verified by human security experts and reported. Details won’t be provided until the flaws have been fixed.
- The US CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) has open-sourced Thorium, a platform for malware and forensic analysis.
- Prompt injection, again: A new prompt injection attack embeds instructions in language that appears to be copyright notices and other legal fine print. To avoid litigation, many models are configured to prioritize legal instructions.
- Light can be watermarked; this may be useful as a technique for detecting fake or manipulated video.
- vCISO (Virtual CISO) services are thriving, particularly among small and mid-size businesses that can’t afford a full security team. The use of AI is cutting the vCISO workload. But who takes the blame when there’s an incident?
- A phishing attack against PyPI users directs them to a fake PyPI site that tells them to verify their login credentials. Stolen credentials could be used to plant malware in the genuine PyPI repository. Users of Mozilla’s add-on repository have also been targeted by phishing attacks.
- A new ransomware group named Chaos appears to be a rebranding of the BlackSuit group, which was taken down recently. BlackSuit itself is a rebranding of the Royal group, which in turn is a descendant of the Conti group. Whack-a-mole continues.
- Google’s OSS Rebuild project is an important step forward in supply chain security. Rebuild provides build definitions along with metadata that can confirm projects were built correctly. OSS Rebuild currently supports the NPM, PyPl, and Crates ecosystems.
- The JavaScript package “is,” which does some simple type checking, has been infected with malware. Supply chain security is a huge issue—be careful what you install!
Programming
- Claude Code PM is a workflow management system for programming with Claude. It manages PRDs, GitHub, and parallel execution of coding agents. It claims to facilitate collaboration between multiple Claude instances working on the same project.
- Rust is increasingly used to implement performance-critical extensions to Python, gradually displacing C. Polars, Pydantic, and FastAPI are three libraries that rely on Rust.
- Microsoft’s Prompt Orchestration Markup Language (POML) is an HTML-like markup language for writing prompts. It is then compiled into the actual prompt. POML is good at templating and has tags for tabular and document data. Is this a step forward? You be the judge.
- Claudia is an “elegant desktop companion” for Claude Code; it turns terminal-based Claude Code into something more like an IDE, though it seems to focus more on the workflow than on coding.
- Google’s LangExtract is a simple but powerful Python library for extracting text from documents. It relies on examples, rather than regular expressions or other hacks, and shows the exact context in which the extracts occur. LangExtract is open source.
- Microsoft appears to be integrating GitHub into its AI team rather than running it as an independent organization. What this means for GitHub users is unclear.
- Cursor now has a command-line interface, almost certainly a belated response to the success of Claude Code CLI and Gemini CLI.
- Latency is a problem for enterprise AI. And the root cause of latency in AI applications is usually the database.
- The Commodore 64 is back. With several orders of magnitude more RAM. And all the original ports, plus HDMI.
- Google has announced Gemini CLI GitHub Actions, an addition to their agentic coder that allows it to work directly with GitHub repositories.
- JetBrains is developing a new programming language for use when programming with LLMs. That language may be a dialect of English. (Formal informal languages, anyone?)
- Pony is a new programming language that is type-safe, memory-safe, exception-safe, race-safe, and deadlock-safe. You can try it in a browser-based playground.
Web
- The AT Protocol is the core of Bluesky. Here’s a tutorial; use it to build your own Bluesky services, in turn making Bluesky truly federate.
- Social media is broken, and probably can’t be fixed. Now you know. The surprise is that the problem isn’t “algorithms” for maximizing engagement; take algorithms away and everything stays the same or gets worse.
- The Tiny Awards Finalists show just how much is possible on the Web. They’re moving, creative, and playful. For example, the Traffic Cam Photobooth lets people use traffic cameras to take pictures of themselves, playing with ever-present automated surveillance.
- A US federal court has found that Facebook illegally collected data from the women’s health app Flo.
- The HTML Hobbyist is a great site for people who want to create their own presence on the web—outside of walled gardens, without mind-crushing frameworks. It’s not difficult, and it’s not expensive.
Biology and Quantum Computing
- Scientists have created biological qubits: quantum qubits built from proteins in living cells. These probably won’t be used to break cryptography, but they are likely to give us insight into how quantum processes work inside living things.