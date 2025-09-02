Radar Trends to Watch: September 2025

For better or for worse, AI has colonized this list so thoroughly that AI itself is little more than a list of announcements about new or upgraded models. But there are other points of interest. Is it just a coincidence (possibly to do with BlackHat) that so much happened in security in the past month? We’re still seeing programming languages—even some new programming languages for writing AI prompts! If you’re into retrocomputing, the much-beloved Commodore 64 is back—with an upgraded audio chip, a new processor, much more RAM, and all your old ports. Heirloom peripherals should still work.

AI

Security

Programming

Web

The AT Protocol is the core of Bluesky. Here’s a tutorial; use it to build your own Bluesky services, in turn making Bluesky truly federate.

Social media is broken, and probably can’t be fixed. Now you know. The surprise is that the problem isn’t “algorithms” for maximizing engagement; take algorithms away and everything stays the same or gets worse.

The Tiny Awards Finalists show just how much is possible on the Web. They’re moving, creative, and playful. For example, the Traffic Cam Photobooth lets people use traffic cameras to take pictures of themselves, playing with ever-present automated surveillance.

A US federal court has found that Facebook illegally collected data from the women’s health app Flo.

The HTML Hobbyist is a great site for people who want to create their own presence on the web—outside of walled gardens, without mind-crushing frameworks. It’s not difficult, and it’s not expensive.

Biology and Quantum Computing