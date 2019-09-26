Say what? The ethical challenges of designing for humanlike interaction
Jonathan Foster explains why language reveals ethical challenges we couldn’t encounter with GUI-powered experiences.
This is a keynote highlight from the Strata Data Conference in New York 2019. Watch the full version of this keynote on the O’Reilly online learning platform.
