Scale Tiny Projects into a Resilient Data Culture

In today’s fast-paced business environment, the ultimate goal of any data effort is to enable better decisions and drive meaningful organizational outcomes. Too often, data initiatives fail because they treat data or “data culture” as the final product. However, the journey to a data-driven organization doesn’t have to start with massive, complex initiatives. Instead, leaders can strategically select and implement “tiny projects” that serve as stepping stones toward improving results. These small wins, rooted in principles of human-centered design, create momentum, secure buy-in for larger initiatives, and attract more collaborators along the way by focusing on tangible results, not just data collection.

Identifying and Scoping Tiny Projects: Starting with Empathy

The first step in this journey is to identify potential tiny projects that align with your organization’s goals. Crucially, this stage is driven by empathy, the foundational principle of human-centered design (HCD), which means putting the needs and experiences of the people—the users—at the center of the solution.

These projects should be manageable in scope but impactful enough to demonstrate value.

Here are some tips for selecting the right projects:

Focus on pain points (the empathy phase)

Look for areas within your organization where data could alleviate existing challenges. For example, a marketing team might struggle to analyze customer feedback effectively. A tiny project could involve using data analytics to identify key themes in customer sentiment from recent campaigns. This user-driven starting point ensures the solution is relevant and immediately valued.

Leverage existing resources

Consider projects that utilize tools and data already available within your organization. This approach minimizes costs and reduces the time needed for implementation. For instance, a sales team could analyze historical sales data to identify trends and improve forecasting. A great example of this is a project where a team of three—a data analyst, a policy advisor, and a communications staff member—identified over $4M in savings for a major American city. They simply used existing, albeit “dirty,” data to find cost reductions in postal charges.

Set clear objectives

Define specific, measurable goals for each tiny project. This clarity will help teams understand what success looks like and keep them focused. For example, if the goal is to reduce customer churn, aim for a specific percentage reduction within a set time frame.

Showcasing Wins to Build Momentum: Testing and Iteration

Once you’ve identified and scoped your tiny projects, the next step is to execute them effectively and showcase the wins. Celebrating small successes is crucial for building momentum and gaining support for future initiatives. In HCD terms, these tiny projects are rapid prototypes designed for quick testing and feedback.

Here’s how to do it:

Communicate results

Share the outcomes of your tiny projects with the broader organization. Use visual aids like dashboards or infographics to present data in an engaging way. Highlight not just the quantitative results, but also the qualitative benefits, such as improved team collaboration or enhanced customer satisfaction.

Gather testimonials (validating the prototype)

Encourage team members involved in the projects to share their experiences. Personal stories about how data-driven decisions made a difference can resonate more deeply than numbers alone. These testimonials provide qualitative feedback to validate the solution’s impact, illustrating the value of a data culture to skeptics. A powerful example of this is a team of four from a major metro area—including an HR person for the police department, a data analyst, a program manager, and a police officer—who, in less than two days, identified several constraints in their police department’s diversity hiring practices. Using only a small dataset, Post-it notes, and pens, they leveraged their collective knowledge and experience. Their results were shared with law enforcement leadership and led to direct policy and communication changes.

Create a feedback loop (continuous improvement)

After completing a tiny project, gather feedback from participants and stakeholders. This input can help refine future projects and demonstrates a commitment to continuous improvement, which is central to the iterative nature of HCD. It also fosters a sense of ownership among team members, encouraging them to engage in future initiatives.

Securing Buy-In for Larger Initiatives: Scaling the Design

As you build momentum with tiny projects, you’ll find it easier to secure buy-in for larger data initiatives. The successful prototypes created through the small projects provide the evidence needed to support scaling.

Here are some strategies to help you gain support:

Align with organizational goals

When proposing larger projects, ensure they align with the broader objectives of the organization. Demonstrating how these initiatives can drive strategic goals will make it easier to gain leadership support.

Showcase scalability

Use the successes of tiny projects to illustrate how larger initiatives can build on these foundations. For example, if a small project successfully improved customer insights, propose a larger initiative that expands this analysis across multiple customer segments.

Engage stakeholders early

Involve key stakeholders in the planning stages of larger initiatives. Their input can help shape the project and increase their investment in its success. This collaborative approach fosters a sense of shared ownership and commitment.

Attracting More Collaborators: Designing the Experience

As your organization begins to embrace a data-first culture, you’ll naturally attract more collaborators. It’s not just about a top-down mandate; it’s about creating an environment where people want to be involved. This is where human-centered design is applied to the process itself, making participation intrinsically rewarding.

Here’s how to encourage participation and make your data projects a magnet for talent:

Create cross-functional teams

Encourage collaboration across departments by forming cross-functional teams for data projects. This diversity of perspectives can lead to more innovative solutions and a stronger sense of community.

Offer training and resources

Provide training sessions and resources to help employees feel more comfortable with data tools and analytics. When team members feel equipped to contribute, they’re more likely to engage in data initiatives.

Celebrate collaboration

Recognize and reward collaborative efforts within your organization. Highlighting team achievements reinforces the value of working together and encourages others to join in.

Best Practices for Fostering a Collaborative Environment: HCD in Action

To truly make your data projects a success, you need to set up the right conditions for collaboration. The best results often come from casual, no-pressure environments where a diverse group of people can work together effectively.

Let participants inform their tiny project challenge (user agency)

A powerful way to spark collaboration is to allow participants to collaborate on their data problem topics. This aligns with the HCD principle of cocreation, instantly building synergy and a shared sense of purpose. This often reveals that people from different departments, many of whom have never met, are facing the exact same challenge but from different perspectives. They are often overjoyed to find a kindred spirit to collaborate and innovate with on a solution.

Optimize for interaction by balancing in-person and virtual collaboration

While the digital tools supporting remote work have expanded reach and accessibility, the choice of collaboration method for tiny projects is critical. In-person collaboration remains the most effective way to foster rapid, creative problem-solving. Being in the same room allows for spontaneous brainstorming, an immediate shared sense of energy, and the ability to read nonverbal cues, which accelerates the HCD empathy and ideation phases. The pros are speed, depth of connection, and cocreation quality. However, virtual or remote collaboration offers substantial pros like lower cost, greater geographic diversity, and increased participant accessibility, which can be invaluable for gathering a wider range of data perspectives. Therefore, for truly tiny, complex, or urgent problem-solving, prioritize the high-bandwidth interaction of in-person settings, but leverage virtual tools for asynchronous check-ins, data sharing, and ensuring wider organizational inclusion.

Cultivate a “freedom to fail” mindset (psychological safety)

Explicitly state that this is a no-pressure environment where experimentation is encouraged. When people aren’t afraid of making mistakes, they are more willing to try new ideas, challenge assumptions, and learn from what doesn’t work. This psychological safety is crucial for rapid iteration and innovation, the hallmarks of effective HCD.

Ensure a diverse mix of people

A successful project isn’t just about data and technology. Bring together a highly diverse range of people from different departments, with varying levels of experience, and from a variety of disciplines. A project team that includes an HR person, a police officer, a data analyst, and a program manager can uncover insights that a homogeneous group never would.

Design for active collaboration (experiential design)

Move beyond traditional conference room setups. Create a comfortable environment that is suitable for active collaboration. This means having space to stand up, walk around, and use whiteboards or walls for posting ideas. Getting people out from behind their laptops encourages dynamic interaction and shared focus, as HCD principles apply to designing the process experience itself.

Provide healthy food and drinks

Simple as it may seem, offering readily available, healthy, and tasty food and beverages makes a huge difference. It removes a minor distraction, signals that the organization values the team’s time, and fosters a more relaxed, communal atmosphere.

The Value Proposition for Collaborators: Designing for Intrinsic Motivation

The true secret to attracting collaborators isn’t just about providing resources—it’s about making the process personally and professionally rewarding. Tiny projects are an excellent way to do this because they’re inherently fun and self-edifying, and often lead to quick, visible success.

When projects are small and have a clear, rapid path to a solution, people are more willing to participate. They see it as a low-risk opportunity to experiment and have some fun. This is a chance to step away from their regular duties and engage in a different kind of problem-solving. This shift in mindset can be a refreshing and enjoyable experience.

Beyond the enjoyment, tiny projects offer a chance for personal and professional growth. Team members get to learn from their peers in different departments, gaining new skills and perspectives. It’s a form of on-the-job training that is far more engaging and relevant than a traditional workshop. They feel a sense of self-edification as they solve a real-world problem and gain confidence in their abilities.

Finally, the success of these projects is often wildly, visibly, and rapidly successful. Because the scope is small, teams can quickly deliver tangible results. A project that saves a city millions of dollars or leads to direct policy changes in a police department in less than two days is a powerful story.

These successes are great for the organization, but they’re also a massive win for the individuals involved. They get to demonstrate their expertise and showcase the value they can add beyond their job description. This visibility and recognition are powerful motivators, encouraging people to participate in future projects because they want to have fun, be successful, and add value again.

You don’t have to do many tiny projects to see the effect. The personal benefits—the fun, the learning, the rapid success—become organizational cultural values that expand rapidly to other individuals and parts of the organization. It’s the massively exponential positive feedback loop that transforms a data culture, one small, successful project at a time.

Scaling a Data-First Culture

Ultimately, the goal is to scale a data-first culture that extends beyond individual projects. By starting with tiny projects as HCD prototypes, showcasing wins as validated solutions, securing buy-in, and attracting collaborators through a well-designed process, organizations can create a sustainable environment where data-driven decision-making thrives.

As you embark on this journey, remember that building a resilient data culture is a marathon, not a sprint. Each tiny project is a step toward a larger vision, and with each success, you’ll be laying the groundwork for a future where data is at the heart of your organization’s strategy. Embrace the process, celebrate the wins, and watch as your data culture flourishes.