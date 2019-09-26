Staying safe in the AI era
Cassie Kozyrkov offers actionable advice for taking advantage of machine learning, navigating the AI era, and staying safe as you innovate.
Cassie Kozyrkov offers actionable advice for taking advantage of machine learning, navigating the AI era, and staying safe as you innovate.
This is a keynote highlight from the Strata Data Conference in New York 2019. Watch the full version of this keynote on the O’Reilly online learning platform.
You can also see other highlights from the event.