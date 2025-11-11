The Other 80%: What Productivity Really Means

We’ve been bombarded with claims about how much generative AI improves software developer productivity: It turns regular programmers into 10x programmers, and 10x programmers into 100x. And even more recently, we’ve been (somewhat less, but still) bombarded with the other side of the story: METR reports that, despite software developers’ belief that their productivity has increased, total end-to-end throughput has declined with AI assistance. We also saw hints of that in last year’s DORA report, which showed that release cadence actually slowed slightly when AI came into the picture. This year’s report reverses that trend.

I want to get a couple of assumptions out of the way first:

I don’t believe in 10x programmers. I’ve known people who thought they were 10x programmers, but their primary skill was convincing other team members that the rest of the team was responsible for their bugs. 2x, 3x? That’s real. We aren’t all the same, and our skills vary. But 10x? No.

There are a lot of methodological problems with the METR report—they’ve been widely discussed. I don’t believe that means we can ignore their result; end-to-end throughput on a software product is very difficult to measure.

As I (and many others) have written, actually writing code is only about 20% of a software developer’s job. So if you optimize that away completely—perfect secure code, first time—you only achieve a 20% speedup. (Yeah, I know, it’s unclear whether or not “debugging” is included in that 20%. Omitting it is nonsense—but if you assume that debugging adds another 10%–20% and recognize that that generates plenty of its own bugs, you’re back in the same place.) That’s a consequence of Amdahl’s law, if you want a fancy name, but it’s really just simple arithmetic.

Amdahl’s law becomes a lot more interesting if you look at the other side of performance. I worked at a high-performance computing startup in the late 1980s that did exactly this: It tried to optimize the 80% of a program that wasn’t easily vectorizable. And while Multiflow Computer failed in 1990, our very-long-instruction-word (VLIW) architecture was the basis for many of the high-performance chips that came afterward: chips that could execute many instructions per cycle, with reordered execution flows and branch prediction (speculative execution) for commonly used paths.

I want to apply the same kind of thinking to software development in the age of AI. Code generation seems like low-hanging fruit, though the voices of AI skeptics are rising. But what about the other 80%? What can AI do to optimize the rest of the job? That’s where the opportunity really lies.

Angie Jones’s talk at AI Codecon: Coding for the Agentic World takes exactly this approach. Angie notes that code generation isn’t changing how quickly we ship because it only takes in one part of the software development lifecycle (SDLC), not the whole. That “other 80%” involves writing documentation, handling pull requests (PRs), and the continual integration pipeline (CI). In addition, she realizes that code generation is a one-person job (maybe two, if you’re pairing); coding is essentially solo work. Getting AI to assist the rest of the SDLC requires involving the rest of the team. In this context, she states the 1/9/90 rule: 1% are leaders who will experiment aggressively with AI and build new tools; 9% are early adopters; and 90% are “wait and see.” If AI is going to speed up releases, the 90% will need to adopt it; if it’s only the 1%, a PR here and there will be managed faster, but there won’t be substantial changes.

Angie takes the next step: She spends the rest of the talk going into some of the tools she and her team have built to take AI out of the IDE and into the rest of the process. I won’t spoil her talk, but she discusses three stages of readiness for the AI:

AI-curious : The agent is discoverable, can answer questions, but can’t modify anything.

: The agent is discoverable, can answer questions, but can’t modify anything. AI-ready : The AI is starting to make contributions, but they’re only suggestions.

: The AI is starting to make contributions, but they’re only suggestions. AI-embedded: The AI is fully plugged into the system, another member of the team.

This progression lets team members check AI out and gradually build confidence—as the AI developers themselves build confidence in what they can allow the AI to do.

Do Angie’s ideas take us all the way? Is this what we need to see significant increases in shipping velocity? It’s a very good start, but there’s another issue that’s even bigger. A company isn’t just a set of software development teams. It includes sales, marketing, finance, manufacturing, the rest of IT, and a lot more. There’s an old saying that you can’t move faster than the company. Speed up one function, like software development, without speeding up the rest and you haven’t accomplished much. A product that marketing isn’t ready to sell or that the sales group doesn’t yet understand doesn’t help.

That’s the next question we have to answer. We haven’t yet sped up real end-to-end software development, but we can. Can we speed up the rest of the company? METR’s report claimed that 95% of AI products failed. They theorized that it was in part because most projects targeted customer service, but the backend office work was more amenable to AI in its current form. That’s true—but there’s still the issue of “the rest.” Does it make sense to use AI to generate business plans, manage supply change, and the like if all it will do is reveal the next bottleneck?

Of course it does. This may be the best way of finding out where the bottlenecks are: in practice, when they become bottlenecks. There’s a reason Donald Knuth said that premature optimization is the root of all evil—and that doesn’t apply only to software development. If we really want to see improvements in productivity through AI, we have to look company-wide.