Radar / AI & ML

The quest for high-quality data

Ihab Ilyas describes the HoloClean framework, a prediction engine for structured data with direct applications in detecting and repairing data errors.

By Ihab Ilyas
October 17, 2019

This is a keynote highlight from the O’Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference in London 2019. Watch the full version of this keynote on the O’Reilly online learning platform.

You can also see other highlights from the event.

Learn faster. Dig deeper. See farther.

Join the O'Reilly online learning platform. Get a free trial today and find answers on the fly, or master something new and useful.

Learn more
Post topics: AI & ML
Post tags: AI London 2019

Get the O’Reilly Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Get the O’Reilly Artificial Intelligence Newsletter