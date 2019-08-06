- The Path to Traced Movies (Pixar) -- Until recently, brute-force path tracing techniques were simply too noisy and slow to be practical for movie production rendering.[...] In this survey, we provide an overview of path tracing and highlight important milestones in its development that have led to it becoming the preferred movie rendering technique today.
- Free to Play? Hate, Harassment, and Positive Social Experiences in Online Games (ADL) -- The survey found that 88% of adults who play online multiplayer games in the US reported positive social experiences while playing games online. The most common experiences were making friends (51%) and helping other players (50%). [...] Seventy-four percent of adults who play online multiplayer games in the US experience some form of harassment while playing games online. Sixty-five percent of players experience some form of severe harassment, including physical threats, stalking, and sustained harassment. Alarmingly, nearly a third of online multiplayer gamers (29%) have been doxed.
- Cinematic Scientific Visualization: The Art of Communicating Science -- slides and words from SIGGRAPH talk on advanced film-style techniques for telling science stories.
- Core Cybersecurity Feature Baseline for Securable IoT Devices: A Starting Point for IoT Device Manufacturers (NIST) -- draft of some excellent guidelines to device manufacturers. Device identifiers, firmware updates and resets, data protection, disabling and restricting access to local and network interfaces, event logging, etc. Doesn't specify how to do these things, just that manufacturers should do them. Important so we don't build more future botfarms.
