Artificial intelligence and machine learning

Machine Learning in Python and Jupyter for Beginners, August 3

Artificial Intelligence: AI for Business, August 3

High Performance TensorFlow in Production: Hands on with GPUs and Kubernetes, August 14-15

Artificial Intelligence: Real-world Applications, August 30

Getting Started with Machine Learning, September 5

Artificial Intelligence: AI for Business, September 7

Managed Machine Learning Systems and Internet of Things, September 11-12

Deep Learning Fundamentals, September 12

Deploying Machine Learning Models to Production: A Toolkit for Real-World Success, September 13-14

Machine Learning in Python and Jupyter for Beginners, September 17

Artificial Intelligence: An Overview of AI and Machine Learning, September 21

Building a Deep Learning Model Using Tensorflow, September 26-27

Artificial Intelligence: Real-world Applications, September 27

Hands-on Machine Learning with Python: Classification and Regression, September 27

Machine Learning with Apache Spark 2.0x, September 28

Hands-on Machine Learning with Python: Clustering, Dimension Reduction, and Time Series Analysis, September 28

Blockchain

Understanding Hyperledger Fabric Blockchain, September 18-19

Blockchain Applications and Smart Contracts, September 20

Introducing Blockchain, September 28

Business

Managing Your Manager, August 6

Introduction to Employee Performance Management, August 15

How to Give Great Presentations, August 21

Introduction to Time Management Skills, September 4

Understanding Business Strategy, September 7

Introduction to Lean, September 10

Introduction to Critical Thinking, September 10

Emotional Intelligence for Managers, September 12

Advanced Agile: Scaling in the Enterprise, September 12

Introduction to Customer Experience, September 18

Managing your Manager, September 21

Agile for Everybody, September 24

Your First 30 days as a Manager, September 24

Getting Started with Product Management, September 25

Leading Nimble and Adaptive Teams, September 28

Data science and data tools

Advanced SQL Series: Proximal and Linear Interpolations, August 6

Kafka Fundamentals, August 6-7

SQL Fundamentals for Data, August 7-8

Building Distributed Pipelines for Data Science Using Kafka, Spark, Cassandra, August 7-9

Digging Deeper with PostgreSQL: Automation with Scripts and Functions, and Postgres Inheritance, August 9

Digging Deeper with PostgreSQL: Organizing Processes, Data, and Evaluating Performance, August 10

Reactive Python for Data Science, August 13

Mastering Data Science at Enterprise Scale, August 22-23

Advanced SQL for Data Analysis (with Python, R, and Java), August 30

Python Data Handling: A Deeper Dive, September 4

Fundamental PostgreSQL, September 5-6

Analyzing and Visualizing Data with Microsoft Power BI, September 6

Digging Deeper with PostgreSQL: Organizing Processes, Data, and Evaluating Performance, September 10

Kafka Fundamentals, September 10-11

Apache Hadoop, Spark, and Big Data Foundations, September 11

Advanced SQL for Data Analysis (with Python, R, and Java), September 12

Getting Started with Pandas, September 13

Building Intelligent Bots in Python, September 13

Mastering Pandas, September 14

Real-Time Data Foundations: Kafka, September 18

Real-Time Data Foundations: Spark, September 19

Sentiment Analysis for Chatbots in Python, September 19

Modern Real-Time Streaming Architectures, September 19

Digging Deeper with PostgreSQL: Automation with Scripts and Functions, and Postgres Inheritance, September 19

SQL Fundamentals for Data, September 19-20

Hands-On Introduction to Apache Hadoop and Spark Programming, September 19-20

Real-Time Data Foundations: Flink, September 25

Real-Time Data Foundations: Time Series Architectures, September 26

Design

Design Thinking: Practice and Measurement Essentials, September 5

Design Fundamentals for Non-Designers, September 14

Programming

Unit Testing with the Spock framework, August 1

Python Advanced: Generators, Coroutines, and Async/Await, August 1

Git Fundamentals, August 1-2

Functional Programming in Java, August 9-10

Getting Started with Spring and Spring Boot, August 13-14

Reactive Spring and Spring Boot, August 20

Unit Testing with the Spock Framework, August 23

Next-Generation Java Testing with JUnit 5, August 27

Java Testing with Mockito and the Hamcrest Matchers, August 30

Reactive Python for Data Science: Production-Ready, Scalable Code for Real-Time Data, September 4

Getting Started with Python's Pytest, September 4

Players Making Decisions: Decision-Making Frameworks for Game Designers, September 4

Programming with Java 8 Lambdas and Streams, September 4

Linux Performance Optimization, September 10

Consumer Driven Contracts: A Hands-On Guide to Spring Cloud Contract, September 11

JavaScript The Hard Parts: Closures, September 13

Getting Started with Python 3, September 13-14

Gradle: The Basics and Beyond, September 13-14

Building Chatbots with AWS, September 17

Getting Started with Java: From Core Concepts to Real Code in 4 Hours, September 17

Fundamentals of Virtual Reality Technology and User Experience, September 17

An Introduction to Go for Systems Programmers and Web Developers, September 17-18

Linux Troubleshooting, September 18

Python Programming Fundamentals, September 26

Security

Threat Hunting in Practice, August 28

Introduction to Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), September 11

CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Certification Practice Questions and Exam Strategies, September 12

Introduction to Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing, September 17-18

CISSP Crash Course, September 17-18

Cybersecurity Offensive and Defensive Techniques in 3 Hours, September 19

Cyber Security Defense, September 28

Software architecture

From Monolith to Microservices, August 14-15

Implementing Evolutionary Architectures, September 3-4

AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Crash Course, September 4-5

From Developer to Software Architect, September 5-6

Google Cloud Platform Professional Cloud Architect Certification Crash Course, September 13-14

Shaping and Communicating Architectural Decisions, September 17

Systems engineering and operations

Creating serverless APIs with AWS Lambda and API Gateway, August 16

Applied Introduction to Amazon Web Services (AWS): Configure a Simple Web Application with Amazon VPC, EC2, and RDS, August 17

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Technical Essentials, August 27

Jenkins 2: Beyond the Basics, August 30

AWS Monitoring Strategies, August 31

Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) Crash Course, September 4-7

9 Steps to Awesome with Kubernetes, September 5

Docker: Up and Running, September 5-6

AWS Certified SysOps Administrator (Associate) Crash Course, September 6-7

Google Cloud Certified Associate Cloud Engineer Crash Course, September 6-7

Getting Started with DevOps in 90 Minutes, September 10

Kubernetes in 3 Hours, September 11

Introduction to Google Cloud Platform, September 11-12

Building a Deployment Pipeline with Jenkins 2, September 12-13

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Technical Essentials, September 24

Getting Started with Continuous Integration (CI), September 24

Introduction to Kubernetes, September 24-25

Building and Managing Kubernetes Applications, September 28

Web programming

Beginning Frontend Development with React, August 2-3

Rethinking REST: A Hands-on Guide to GraphQL and Queryable APIs, September 4

Better Angular Applications with Observables: QuickStart, September 7

Component Driven Architecture in Angular, September 10

Angular Testing Quickstart, September 18

Beginning ASP.NET, September 20-21

