The learning platform your tech teams need to stay ahead
More than 60% of all Fortune 100 companies trust O’Reilly to help their teams learn the technologies of today—and be ready for what’s next. We can help yours too.
Invest in your teams.
Protect your bottom line.
What’s the cost of unexpected downtime or security breaches? Or not being first to market? How about talent retention? You can either invest in upskilling your tech teams to drive business, or you can cross your fingers and hope. But be aware—the cost of doing nothing can quickly add up.Read more
Sharing the knowledge of innovators for over 40 years
From books to leading tech conferences to a groundbreaking online learning platform, we’ve focused on creating the best technical learning content for more than four decades. Your teams can benefit from that experience.
Learning by doing is the best way to grasp new technologies
With interactive learning, teams get hands-on experience with tech like Kubernetes, Python, Docker, Java, and more—in safe live dev environments. So they’re more comfortable putting it to work in real-world situations.
Teams don’t get stuck when they have Answers they can trust
Anyone can use a search engine. But can they trust what they find? With Answers, your teams can ask any tech question and instantly get the best answers from O’Reilly’s renowned content. So they find trusted solutions they can put to work immediately.
Live training courses keep your organization ahead of what’s next
Your teams have access to nearly 1,000 live online courses and events every year, led by top experts in AI, software architecture, cloud, data, programming, and more. And they can ask questions along the way.
Kai Holnes, ThoughtWorks
Certified teams are teams you can count on
A certification means you can trust they’ve mastered the skills your organization needs. We help your people prep for their exams with direct paths to the official materials and interactive practice tests.Help prove their proficiency
See how O’Reilly can help your tech teams stay ahead
Supporting diversity in tech delivers true innovation
We’re working to increase opportunities in technology for people from underrepresented groups by actively recruiting diverse speakers, authors, interactive developers, instructors, and more. Because we’ll all benefit from it.Join us