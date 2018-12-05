Get hands-on training in Kubernetes, machine learning, blockchain, Python, management, and many other topics.

Learning and taking notes (source: StockSnap via Pixabay

Learn new topics and refine your skills with more than 120 new live online training courses we opened up for January and February on our online learning platform.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

Getting Started with Chatbot Development with the Microsoft Bot Framework, January 7-8

Essential Machine Learning and Exploratory Data Analysis with Python and Jupyter Notebook, January 7-8

Managed Machine Learning Systems and Internet of Things, January 9-10

Machine Learning in Practice, January 15

Deep Learning Fundamentals, January 17

Practical MQTT for the Internet of Things, January 17-18

Natural Language Processing (NLP) from Scratch, January 22

Getting Started with Machine Learning, January 24

Artificial Intelligence for Robotics, January 24-25

Machine Learning in Python and Jupyter for Beginners, January 30

Protecting Data Privacy in a Machine Learning World, January 31

Artificial Intelligence: Real-World Applications, January 31

Hands-On Chatbots and Conversational UI Development, February 4-5

Building a Deep Learning Model Using TensorFlow, February 7-8

A Practical Introduction to Machine Learning, February 13

Blockchain

Blockchain Applications and Smart Contracts, January 11

Introducing Blockchain, January 22

IBM Blockchain Platform as a Service, January 23-24

Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA) Certification Crash Course, January 25

Building Smart Contracts on the Blockchain, January 31-February 1

Business

Spotlight on Innovation: AI Explained with James Cham, December 12

Building the Courage to Take Risks, January 8

Fundamentals of Cognitive Biases, January 14

Negotiation Fundamentals, January 17

Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace, January 22

Writing User Stories, January 23

Adaptive Project Management, January 24

Business Strategy Fundamentals, January 24

Introduction to Time Management Skills, January 25

Having Difficult Conversations, January 28

The Power of Lean in Software Projects: Less Wasted Effort and More Product Results, January 29

Giving a Powerful Presentation, January 30

Tools for the Digital Transformation, January 30-31

Managing Your Manager, January 31

Introduction to Critical Thinking, February 6

How to Give Great Presentations, February 7

Introduction to Strategic Thinking Skills, February 11

Your First 30 Days as a Manager, February 12

Data science and data tools

Apache Hadoop, Spark, and Big Data Foundations, January 15

Python Data Handling - A Deeper Dive, January 22

Practical Data Science with Python, January 22-23

Hands-On Introduction to Apache Hadoop and Spark Programming, January 23-24

Cleaning Data at Scale, January 24

Foundational Data Science with R, January 30-31

Introduction to DAX Using Power BI, February 1

Managing Enterprise Data Strategies with Hadoop, Spark, and Kafka, February 13

Programming

Reactive Spring Boot, January 7

Design Patterns in Java, January 7-8

Spring Boot and Kotlin, January 8

Ground Zero Programming with JavaScript, January 8

SOLID Principles of Object-Oriented and Agile Design, January 11

Fundamentals of Rust, January 14-15

Mastering C++ Game Development, January 14-15

Mastering SELinux, January 15

Java Full Throttle with Paul Deitel: A One-Day, Code-Intensive Java Standard Edition Presentation, January 15

Introduction to Android Application Development with Kotlin, January 17-18

Learn Linux in 3 Hours, January 18

Scala Core Programming: Methods, Classes Traits, January 22

Programming with Java Lambdas and Streams, January 22

Getting Started with Node.js, January 23

Mastering the Basics of Relational SQL Querying, January 23-24

Developing Modern React Patterns, January 24

Getting Started with Spring and Spring Boot, January 24-25

Building Data APIs with GraphQL, January 28

Getting Started with React.js, January 28

Functional Programming in Java, January 28-29

Julia 1.0 Essentials, January 30

Reactive Spring and Spring Boot, January 30

Advanced React.JS, February 6

React Beyond the Basics - Master React's Advanced Concepts, February 7

Advanced SQL Series: Relational Division, February 7

Scala: Beyond the Basics, February 7-8

Basic Android Development, February 7-8

Object Oriented Programming in C# and .NET Core, February 8

Developing Incremental Architecture, February 11-12

Beginning Frontend Development with React, February 11-12

Getting Started with Pandas, February 12

CSS Layout Fundamentals: From Floats to Flexbox and CSS Grid, February 12

Advanced SQL Series: Proximal and Linear Interpolations, February 12

Getting Started with Python 3, February 12-13

Mastering Pandas, February 13

Kotlin for Android, February 14-15

Fundamentals of IoT with JavaScript, February 14-15

Security

Introduction to Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing, January 8-9

CompTIA Network+ Crash Course, January 16-18

Introduction to Encryption, January 22

AWS Security Fundamentals, January 28

CISSP Crash Course, January 29-30

Professional SQL Server High Availability and Disaster Recovery, January 29-30

CompTIA PenTest+ Crash Course, January 30-31

Security for Machine Learning, February 13

Systems engineering and operations

Hands-On Infrastructure as Code, December 11

Introduction to Kubernetes, January 3-4

Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) Crash Course, January 7-10

Creating Serverless APIs with AWS Lambda and API Gateway, January 8

Amazon Web Services (AWS): Up and Running, January 11

Getting Started with OpenShift, January 11

Building a Deployment Pipeline with Jenkins 2, January 14-15

Microservices Architecture and Design, January 16-17

AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Crash Course, January 16-17

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) for AWS Professionals, January 18

Red Hat RHEL 8 New Feature, January 22

Rethinking REST: A Hands-On Guide to GraphQL and Queryable APIs, January 22

Docker: Beyond the Basics (CI & CD), January 22-23

Domain-Driven Design and Event-Driven Microservices, January 22-23

Chaos Engineering: Planning, Designing, and Running Automated Chaos Experiments, January 23

Building and Managing Kubernetes Applications, January 24

Continuous Deployment to Kubernetes, January 24-25

API Driven Architecture with Swagger and API Blueprint, January 25

DevOps Toolkit, January 28-29

End-to-End Containerization with Amazon ECS, January 28-30

Ansible in 4 Hours, January 29

CompTIA Cloud+ CV0-002 Exam Prep, January 29

Amazon Web Services: AWS Managed Services, January 29-30

CISSP Certification Practice Questions and Exam Strategies, January 30

AWS Monitoring Strategies, February 4-5

From Developer to Software Architect, February 6-7

Building Applications with Apache Cassandra, February 6-7

Moving from Server-Side to Client-Side with Angular, February 7-8

Docker: Up and Running, February 12-13

Web programming

Modern Web Development with TypeScript and Angular, January 22-23

Visit our online learning platform for more information on these and other live online training courses.