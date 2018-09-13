Jacob Ward is a science and technology correspondent for CNN, Al Jazeera, and PBS. The former editor-in-chief of Popular Science magazine, Ward writes for The New Yorker, Wired, and Men's Health. His ten-episode Audible podcast, Complicated, discusses humanity’s most difficult problems, and he’s the host of an upcoming four-hour public television series, Hacking Your Mind, about human decision making and irrationality. Ward is developing a CNN original series about the unintended consequences of big ideas, and is a 2018-2019 Berggruen Fello...
