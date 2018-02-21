In our previous notebooks, we used a deep learning technique called convolution neural network (CNN) to classify text and images. Even though CNN is a powerful technique, it cannot learn temporal features from an input sequence such as audio and text. Moreover, CNN is designed to learn spatial features with a fixed-length convolution kernel. These types of neural networks are called feedforward neural networks . On the other hand, a recurrent neural network (RNN) is a type of neural network that can learn temporal features and has a wider range of applications than a feedforward neural network.

In this notebook, we will develop a recurrent neural network that predicts the probability of a word or character given the previous word or character. Almost all of us have a predictive keyboard on our smartphone that suggests upcoming words for super-fast typing. A recurrent neural network allows us to build the most advanced predictive system similar to SwiftKey.

We will first cover the limitations of a feedforward neural network. Next, we will implement a basic RNN using a feedforward neural network that can provide a good insight into how RNN works. After that, we will design a powerful RNN with LSTM and GRU layers using MXNet’s Gluon API. We will use this RNN to generate text.

We will also talk about the following topics:

For this tutorial, you need a basic understanding of recurrent neural networks (RNNs), activation functions, gradient descent, and backpropagation. You should also know something about Python’s NumPy library.

Feedforward neural network versus recurrent neural network

Although feedforward neural networks, including convolution neural networks, have shown great accuracy in classifying sentences and text, they cannot store long-term dependencies in memory (hidden state). Memory can be viewed as temporal state that can updated over time. A feedforward neural network can't interpret the context since it does not store temporal state (“memory”). A CNN can only learn spatial context from a local group of neighbors (image/sequence) within the size of its convolution kernels. Figure 1 shows the convolution neural network spatial context versus RNN temporal context for a sample data set. In CNN, the relationship between "O" and "V" is lost since they are part of different convolution’s spatial context. In RRN, the temporal relationship between the characters "L", "O", "V", "E" is captured.

Figure 1. CNN spatial context vs. RNN spatial context. Image by Manu Jeevan.

It cannot understand learned context since there is no “memory” state. So it cannot model sequential/temporally data (data with definitive ordering, like the structure of a language). An abstract view of a feedforward neural network is shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2. Feedforward neural network. Image by Manu Jeevan.

An RNN is more versatile. Its cells accept weighted input and produce both weighted output (WO) and weighted hidden state (WH). The hidden state acts as the memory that stores context. If an RNN represents a person talking on the phone, the weighted output is the words spoken, and the weighted hidden state is the context in which the person utters the word.

The intuition behind RNNs In this section, we will explain the similarity between a feedforward neural network and RNN by building an unrolled version of a vanilla RNN using a feedforward neural network. A vanilla RNN has a simple hidden state matrix (memory) and is easy to understand and implement. Suppose we have to predict the 4th character in a stream of text, given the first three characters. To do that, we can design a simple feedforward neural network as in Figure 3. Figure 3. Unrolled RNN. Image by Manu Jeevan. This is basically a feedforward network where the weights WI (green arrows) and WH (yellow arrows) are shared between some of the layers. This is an unrolled version of vanilla RNN, generally referred to as a many-to-one RNN because multiple inputs (three characters, in this case) are used to predict one character. The RNN can be designed using MXNet as follows: class UnRolledRNN_Model ( Block ): def __init__ ( self , vocab_size , num_embed , num_hidden , ** kwargs ): super ( UnRolledRNN_Model , self ) . __init__ ( ** kwargs ) self . num_embed = num_embed self . vocab_size = vocab_size # use name_scope to give child Blocks appropriate names. # It also allows sharing Parameters between Blocks recursively. with self . name_scope (): self . encoder = nn . Embedding ( self . vocab_size , self . num_embed ) self . dense1 = nn . Dense ( num_hidden , activation = 'relu' , flatten = True ) self . dense2 = nn . Dense ( num_hidden , activation = 'relu' , flatten = True ) self . dense3 = nn . Dense ( vocab_size , flatten = True ) def forward ( self , inputs ): emd = self . encoder ( inputs ) # print( emd.shape ) # since the input is shape (batch_size, input(3 characters) ) # we need to extract 0th, 1st, 2nd character from each batch character1 = emd [:, 0 , :] character2 = emd [:, 1 , :] character3 = emd [:, 2 , :] # green arrow in diagram for character 1 c1_hidden = self . dense1 ( character1 ) # green arrow in diagram for character 2 c2_hidden = self . dense1 ( character2 ) # green arrow in diagram for character 3 c3_hidden = self . dense1 ( character3 ) # yellow arrow in diagram c1_hidden_2 = self . dense2 ( c1_hidden ) addition_result = F . add ( c2_hidden , c1_hidden_2 ) # Total c1 + c2 addition_hidden = self . dense2 ( addition_result ) # the yellow arrow addition_result_2 = F . add ( addition_hidden , c3_hidden ) # Total c1 + c2 final_output = self . dense3 ( addition_result_2 ) return final_output vocab_size = len ( chars ) + 1 # the vocabsize num_embed = 30 num_hidden = 256 # model creation simple_model = UnRolledRNN_Model ( vocab_size , num_embed , num_hidden ) # model initilisation simple_model . collect_params () . initialize ( mx . init . Xavier (), ctx = context ) trainer = gluon . Trainer ( simple_model . collect_params (), 'adam' ) loss = gluon . loss . SoftmaxCrossEntropyLoss () Basically, this neural network has embedding layers (emb) followed by three dense layers: Dense 1 (with weights WI), which accepts the input Dense 2 (with weights WH) (an intermediate layer) Dense 3 (with weights WO), which produces the output. We also do some MXNet array addition to combine inputs. You can check this blog post to learn about the embedding layer) and its functionality. The dense layers 1, 2, and 3 learn a set of weights that can predict the 4th character given the first three characters. We use binary cross entropy loss in our model. This model can be folded back and succinctly represented as in Figure 4. Figure 4. RNN simplified representation. Image by Manu Jeevan. Figure 4 helps explain the math behind the model, which can be carried out as follows: hidden_state_at_t = tanh ( WI x input + WH x previous_hidden_state + bias ) Vanilla RNNs have some limitations. For example, let's say we have a long document containing the sentences, "I was born in France during the world war" and, "So I can speak French." A vanilla RNN cannot understand the context of being "born in France" and "I can speak French" if they are far apart in a given document. An RNN doesn't provide the capability (at least in practice) to forget the irrelevant context in between the phrases. An RNN gives more importance to the most previous hidden state because it cannot give preference to the arbitrary (t-k) hidden state, where t is the current time step and k is a number greater than 0. This is because training an RNN on a long sequence of words can cause the gradient to vanish (when the gradient is small) or to explode (when the gradient is large) during backpropagation. Basically, the backpropagation algorithm multiplies the gradients along the computational graph of the neural network in reverse direction. Hence, when the eigenvalue of the hidden state matrix is large or small, the gradient becomes unstable. A detailed explanation of the problems with RNN is explained here. In addition to the many-to-one RNN, there are other types of RNNs that process such memory-based applications, including the popular sequence-to-sequence RNN (see Figure 5). In this sequence-to-sequence RNN, where the sequence length is 3, each input is mapped onto a separate output. This helps the model to train faster because we measure loss (the difference between the predicted value and the actual output) at each time instant. Instead of one loss at the end, we can see loss1, loss2, etc., so that we get better feedback (backpropagation) when training our model. Figure 5. Sequence-to-sequence RNN. Image by Manu Jeevan.

Long short-term memory (LSTM) To address the problems with vanilla RNN, two German researchers, Sepp Hochreiter and Juergen Schmidhuber, proposed long short-term memory (LSTM), a complex RNN unit, as a solution to the vanishing/exploding gradient problem. Some beautifully illustrated, simple versions of LSTM can be found here and here. In an abstract sense, we can think of the LSTM unit as a small neural network that decides the amount of information it needs to preserve (memory) from the previous time step.

Implementing an LSTM Now we can try creating our own simple character predictor.

Preparing your environment If you're working in the AWS Cloud, you can save yourself a lot of installation work by using an Amazon SageMaker, pre-configured for deep learning. If you have done this, skip steps 1-5 below. If you are using a Conda environment, remember to install pip inside conda by typing conda install pip after you activate an environment. This will save you a lot of problems down the road. Here's how to get set up: Install Anaconda, a package manager. It is easier to install Python libraries using Anaconda. You can use this command curl -O https://repo.continuum.io/archive/Anaconda3-4.2.0-Linux-x86_64.sh chmod 777 Anaconda3-4.2.0-Linux-x86_64.sh ./Anaconda3-4.2.0-Linux-x86_64.sh Install scikit-learn, a general-purpose scientific computing library. We'll use this to pre-process our data. You can install it with conda install scikit-learn . Grab the Jupyter Notebook, with conda install jupyter . Get MXNet, an open source deep learning library. The Python notebook was tested on version 0.12.0 of MXNet, and you can install it using pip as follows: pip install mxnet-cu90 (if you have a GPU) otherwise use pip install mxnet --pre . Please see the documentation for details. After you activate the anaconda environment, type these commands in it: source activate mxnet . The consolidated list of commands is: curl -O https://repo.continuum.io/archive/Anaconda3-4.2.0-Linux-x86_64.sh chmod 777 Anaconda3-4.2.0-Linux-x86_64.sh ./Anaconda3-4.2.0-Linux-x86_64.sh conda install pip pip install opencv-python conda install scikit-learn conda install jupyter pip install mxnet-cu90 You can download the MXNet notebook for this part of the tutorial, where we've created and run all this code, and play with it! Adjust the hyperparameters and experiment with different approaches to neural network architecture.

Preparing the data set We will use a work of Friedrich Nietzsche as our data set. You can download the data set here. You are free to use any other data set, such as your own chat history, or you can download some data sets from this site. If you use your own chat history as the data set, you can write a custom predictive text editor for your own lingo. For now, we will stick with Nietzche’s work. The data set nietzsche.txt consists of 600,901 characters, out of which 86 are unique. We need to convert the entire text to a sequence of numbers. # total of characters in dataset chars = sorted ( list ( set ( text ))) vocab_size = len ( chars ) + 1 print ( 'total chars:' , vocab_size ) # maps character to unique index e.g. {a:1,b:2....} char_indices = dict (( c , i ) for i , c in enumerate ( chars )) # maps indices to character (1:a,2:b ....) indices_char = dict (( i , c ) for i , c in enumerate ( chars )) # mapping the dataset into index idx = [ char_indices [ c ] for c in text ]

Preparing the data set for an unrolled RNN Our goal is to convert the data set to a series of inputs and outputs. Each sequence of three characters from the input stream will be stored as the three input characters to our model, with the next character being the output we are trying to train our model to predict. For instance, we would translate the string I_love_mxnet into the inputs and outputs shown in Figure 6. Figure 6. How predictions are based on an input stream for `I_love_mxnet`. Image by Manu Jeevan. The code to do the conversion follows. # input for neural network(our basic rnn has 3 inputs, n samples) cs = 3 c1_dat = [ idx [ i ] for i in range ( 0 , len ( idx ) - 1 - cs , cs )] c2_dat = [ idx [ i + 1 ] for i in range ( 0 , len ( idx ) - 1 - cs , cs )] c3_dat = [ idx [ i + 2 ] for i in range ( 0 , len ( idx ) - 1 - cs , cs )] # the output of rnn network (single vector) c4_dat = [ idx [ i + 3 ] for i in range ( 0 , len ( idx ) - 1 - cs , cs )] # stacking the inputs to form (3 input features ) x1 = np . stack ( c1_dat [: - 2 ]) x2 = np . stack ( c2_dat [: - 2 ]) x3 = np . stack ( c3_dat [: - 2 ]) # the output (1 X N data points) y = np . stack ( c4_dat [: - 2 ]) col_concat = np . array ([ x1 , x2 , x3 ]) t_col_concat = col_concat . T print ( t_col_concat . shape ) We also batchify the training set in batches of 32, so that each training instance is of shape 32 X 3. Batchifying the input helps us train the model faster. # Set the batchsize as 32, so input is of form 32 X 3 # output is 32 X 1 batch_size = 32 def get_batch ( source , label_data , i , batch_size = 32 ): bb_size = min ( batch_size , source . shape [ 0 ] - 1 - i ) data = source [ i : i + bb_size ] target = label_data [ i : i + bb_size ] # print(target.shape) return data , target . reshape (( - 1 , ))

Preparing the data set for a Gluon RNN In the previous section, we prepared the data set to predict the 4th character in input, given the previous three characters. In this section, we will generalize the algorithm to predict the nth character, given a sequence with arbitrary length of n-1. This is very similar to preparing the data set for an unrolled RNN, except for the shape of the input. The data set should be ordered in the shape (number of example X batch_size). Now, let us divide the sample data set into batches as shown in Figure 7. Figure 7. Batched input. Image by Manu Jeevan. We have converted the input sequence to a batch size of 3 and a sequence length of 4. By transforming it this way, we lose the temporal relationship between many adjacent characters, such as "O" and "V" or "M" and "X". For example, "V" follows "O" in the input sequence, but "V" and "O" belong to different batches; the only reason we batch the input sequence is to train our model faster. The following Python function does the batching of input: # prepares rnn batches # The batch will be of shape is (num_example * batch_size) because of RNN uses sequences of input x # for example if we use (a1,a2,a3) as one input sequence , (b1,b2,b3) as another input sequence and (c1,c2,c3) # if we have batch of 3, then at timestep '1' we only have (a1,b1.c1) as input, at timestep '2' we have (a2,b2,c2) as input... # hence the batchsize is of order # In feedforward we use (batch_size, num_example) def rnn_batch ( data , batch_size ): """Reshape data into (num_example, batch_size)""" nbatch = data . shape [ 0 ] // batch_size data = data [: nbatch * batch_size ] data = data . reshape (( batch_size , nbatch )) . T return data Figure 8 shows another example with batch size 2 and sequence length of 6. Figure 8. Batch reshape. Image by Manu Jeevan. It is very easy to generate an input sequence of arbitrary length from a given batch. For example, if we want to generate a sequence of length 3 from a batch size of 2, we can do so easily using the following code. #get the batch def get_batch ( source , i , seq ): seq_len = min ( seq , source . shape [ 0 ] - 1 - i ) data = source [ i : i + seq_len ] target = source [ i + 1 : i + 1 + seq_len ] return data , target . reshape (( - 1 ,)) During our training, we define an input sequence length of 100 as a hyperparameter. This may require fine tuning for the best output.