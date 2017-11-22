In this episode of the Security Podcast, I talk with Christie Terrill, partner at Bishop Fox. We discuss the importance of educating businesses on the complexities of “being secure,” how to approach building a strong security program, and aligning security goals with the larger processes and goals of the business.

Here are some highlights:

Educating businesses on the complexities of “being secure”

This is a challenge that any CISO or director of security faces, whether they're new to an organization or building out an existing team. Building a security program is not just about the technology and the technical threats. It's how you're going to execute—finding the right people, having the right skill sets on the team, integrating efficiently with the other teams and the organization, and of course the technical aspects. There's a lot of things that have to come together, and one of the challenges about security is that companies like to look at security as its own little bubble. They’ll say, ‘we'll invest in security, we'll find people who are experts in security.’ But once you're in that bubble, you realize there's such a broad range of experience and expertise needed for so many different roles, that it's not just one size fits all. You can't use the word ‘security’ so simplistically. So, it can be challenging to educate businesses on everything that's involved when they just say a sentence like, ‘We want to be secure or more secure.’

Security can’t (and shouldn’t) interrupt the progress of other teams

The biggest constraint for implementing a better security program for most companies is finding a way to have security co-exist with other teams and processes within the organization. Security can’t interrupt the mission of the company or stop the progress and projects other IT teams already have in progress. You can’t just halt everything because security teams are coming in with their own agendas. Realistically, you have to rely on other teams and be able to work with them to make sure the security team could make progress either without them or alongside them. Being able to work collaboratively and to support the teams with your security goals is absolutely critical. Typically, teams have their own projects and agendas, and if you can explain how security will actually help those in the end—they want to participate in your work as well but it's also integrated. You have to rely on each other.

How to approach security program strategy and planning