Olga Troyanskaya is a professor at the Lewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics and the Department of Computer Science at Princeton University and deputy director for genomics at the Flatiron Institute of the Simons Foundation. Her group is focused on developing machine learning methods to address cutting edge problems in genomics and precision medicine. She’s a fellow of the International Society for Computational Biology and a recipient of the Sloan Research Fellowship, the NSF CAREER award, the Howard Wentz faculty award, and the Bl...
