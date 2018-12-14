- Fleet -- launched satellites as backhaul for LoRaWAN base station traffic.
- Computing is Everywhere -- podcast episode with Bret Victor. Lots of interesting history and context to what he's up to at Dynamicland. (via Paul Ford)
- AI Index 2018 Report (Stanford) -- think of it as the Mary Meeker report for AI.
- Etsy's Experiment with Immutable Documentation -- In trying to overcome the problem of staleness, the crucial observation is that how-docs typically change faster than why-docs do. Therefore the more how-docs are mixed in with why-docs in a doc page, the more likely the page is to go stale. We’ve leveraged this observation by creating an entirely separate system to hold our how-docs.
