- New CS Ethics Courses (NYT) -- Harvard, MIT, Stanford, and UT Austin all offering ethics classes around the challenges that computer scientists and programmers face as they research and develop the future.
- American Mall -- Bloomberg's mock-retro game to illustrate the difficulties of keeping American retail malls open. I'm a huge fan of using games to let people experience/simulate a situation.
- Front End Interview Handbook -- Answers to front-end interview questions. I can’t begin to imagine the rate of change in this repository.
- Detecting and Correcting for Label Shift with Black Box Predictors -- Faced with distribution shift between training and test set, we wish to detect and quantify the shift, and to correct our classifiers without test set labels. Nice. For you discover that your training set underrepresented one of the variables. (Their example is: trained on a data set with .2% pneumonia occurrence but now you learn that pneumonia has 5% prevalence in the population.)
Article image: Four short links