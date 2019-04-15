- You Should Organize a Study Group/Book Club/Online Group/Event! Tips on How to Do It (Stephanie Hurlburt) -- good advice on how to get people together.
- Berkeley Open Arms -- Berkeley Open Arms manufactures the BLUE robot arm that was developed at UC Berkeley's Robot Learning Lab. Paper (arXiv link).
- Human Contact is a Luxury Good (NYT) -- Life for anyone but the very rich—the physical experience of learning, living, and dying—is increasingly mediated by screens. Not only are screens themselves cheap to make, but they also make things cheaper. [...] The rich do not live like this. The rich have grown afraid of screens. They want their children to play with blocks, and tech-free private schools are booming. Humans are more expensive, and rich people are willing and able to pay for them. Conspicuous human interaction—living without a phone for a day, quitting social networks and not answering email—has become a status symbol.
- ArchiveBox -- The open source self-hosted web archive. Takes browser history/bookmarks/Pocket/Pinboard/etc., saves HTML, JS, PDFs, media, and more.
