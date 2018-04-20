- Interview with Simon Peyton-Jones -- I had always assumed that the more bleeding-edge changes to the type system, things like type-level functions, generalized algebraic data types (GADTs), higher rank polymorphism, and existential data types, would be picked up and used enthusiastically by Ph.D. students in search of a topic, but not really used much in industry. But in fact, it turns out that people in companies are using some of these still-not-terribly-stable extensions. I think it's because people in companies are writing software that they want to still be able to maintain and modify in five years time. SPJ is the creator of Haskell, and one of the leading thinkers in functional programming.
- HyperTools -- A Python toolbox for visualizing and manipulating high-dimensional data. Open source. High-dimensional = "a lot of columns in each row".
- What Videogames Have to Teach Us About Data Visualization -- super-interesting exploration of space, storytelling, structure, and annotations.
- Titus -- Netflix open-sourced their container management platform. There aren't many companies with the scale problems of Amazon, Netflix, Google, etc., so it's always interesting to see what comes out of them.
Article image: Four short links