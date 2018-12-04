- Fifteen Unconventional Uses of Voice Technology (Nicole He) -- Students had half a semester to learn tools like the Web Speech API, Dialogflow, and Actions on Google, and then were tasked with making something...interesting. The in-class code examples we used are on GitHub. Here are 15 funny, subversive, and impressively weird final projects from the class.
- Summary of 2018's Most Important AI Papers -- To help you catch up, we’ve summarized 10 important AI research papers from 2018 to give you a broad overview of machine learning advancements this year. There are many more breakthrough papers worth reading as well, but we think this is a good list for you to start with.
- arbtt -- a time tracker that sits in the background. You write rules that tell it how to categorize your activity.
- Microsoft Simple Encrypted Arithmetic Library -- an easy-to-use but powerful homomorphic encryption library written in C++. It supports both the BFV and the CKKS encryption schemes. (via Microsoft Research Blog)
