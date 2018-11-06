- People Don't Change -- interesting and entertaining talk to remind you that modern people with their selfies and mobile phone obsessions aren't new special creatures unlike the people of the past. The first half is non-technical similarities, and the second half kicks into how the same human drives behind our tech obsessions can be found (with different tech) in the past. (via Daniel Siegel)
- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Endorses European Open-Access Plan (Nature) -- the Wellcome Trust, which funds over a billion pounds of research each year, will only permit publication in subscription journals if there's simultaneous release in PubMed Central. The Gates Foundation, which is already strongly pro-OA, is bringing its requirements in line with the new European Plan S. (via Slashdot)
- EventStore -- open source, functional database with complex event processing in JavaScript.
- Apple's New Maps -- fantastically detailed write-up of the new Apple Maps, coverage, visuals, omissions.
Article image: Four short links