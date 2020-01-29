Whether you’re a seasoned architect or aspiring to become one, this year’s O’Reilly Software Architecture Conference is designed to help you go next-level. Join us February 23-26, 2020, in New York City. Save 25% on most passes with code SAVE25.

There is no single—or clearly defined—path to becoming a software architect. The sessions at the O’Reilly Software Architecture Conference reflect this fact. Our program strives to offer something for all levels of practitioner—including, and especially, those who are at a point in their careers where they need a solid grasp on the fundamentals.

The variety of sessions listed below from the forthcoming event in New York represent a distinct, chronological path for those who want to emerge from our event with a solid understanding of software architecture fundamentals. Such an understanding will help practitioners grasp the tradeoffs that are inherent in the architect’s role, begin to make important architectural decisions, and confidently implement strategies to the greater benefit of their organizations.

Sunday/Monday, Feb. 23-24, 2-day training:

Sunday 9:00 a.m. Monday 9:00 a.m. Fundamentals of software architecture (Mark Richards)

Monday, Feb. 24, morning 3-hour:

Monday Feb. 24, afternoon 3-hour:

1:30 p.m. The A in SRE: Architecting for reliability (Marco van der Linden and Tom Hofte)

Tuesday, Feb. 25, morning 90 minutes:

Tuesday, Feb. 25, afternoon 50 minutes:

Wednesday, Feb. 26, morning 90 minutes:

Wednesday, Feb. 26, afternoon 50 minutes:

