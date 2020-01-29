There is no single—or clearly defined—path to becoming a software architect. The sessions at the O’Reilly Software Architecture Conference reflect this fact. Our program strives to offer something for all levels of practitioner—including, and especially, those who are at a point in their careers where they need a solid grasp on the fundamentals.
The variety of sessions listed below from the forthcoming event in New York represent a distinct, chronological path for those who want to emerge from our event with a solid understanding of software architecture fundamentals. Such an understanding will help practitioners grasp the tradeoffs that are inherent in the architect’s role, begin to make important architectural decisions, and confidently implement strategies to the greater benefit of their organizations.
Sunday/Monday, Feb. 23-24, 2-day training:
-
Sunday 9:00 a.m.
Monday 9:00 a.m.
Fundamentals of software architecture (Mark Richards)
Monday, Feb. 24, morning 3-hour:
-
9:00 a.m.
Design and build great APIs (Mike Amundsen)
Monday Feb. 24, afternoon 3-hour:
-
1:30 p.m.
The A in SRE: Architecting for reliability (Marco van der Linden and Tom Hofte)
Tuesday, Feb. 25, morning 90 minutes:
-
10:45 a.m.
Beyond the technical: Small steps to playing bigger—aligning team focus with stakeholders targets (Maggie Carroll)
Tuesday, Feb. 25, afternoon 50 minutes:
-
1:15 p.m.
So you think you might be an architect (Sonya Natanzon)
-
2:15 p.m.
API gateways: The good, the bad, the ugly (James Gough and Matthew Auburn)
-
3:30 p.m.
Driving digital transformation with an API program (Erik Wilde)
-
4:50 p.m.
Case Study: Maturing an agile organization with intentional architecture (Nimisha Ashatagiri)
Wednesday, Feb. 26, morning 90 minutes:
-
10:45 a.m.
Practical event storming (Allen Holub)
Wednesday, Feb. 26, afternoon 50 minutes:
-
1:15 p.m.
Innovation traps: How to design for uncertainty (Cristina Turbatu)
-
2:15 p.m.
The life beyond event sourcing (Biharck Araujo)
-
3:50 p.m.
Case Study: Automating the New York Times crossword (Phil Wells)
-
4:50 p.m.
Case Study: Challenges to internationalize the largest digital bank of the world (Luis Hespanha and Lucas Cavalcanti)