People from across the AI world are coming together in London for the Artificial Intelligence Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.
AI in production: The droids you’re looking for
Jonathan Ballon explains why Intel’s AI and computer vision edge technology will drive advances in machine learning and natural language processing.
The state of automation technologies
Ben Lorica and Roger Chen highlight recent trends in data, compute, and machine learning.
- Watch "The state of automation technologies."
Why we built a self-writing Wikipedia
Amy Heineike explains how Primer created a self-updating knowledge base that can track factual claims in unstructured text.
Trust and transparency of AI for the enterprise
Ruchir Puri explains why trust and transparency are essential to AI adoption.
AI for a better world
Ashok Srivastava draws upon his cross-industry experience to paint an encouraging picture of how AI can solve big problems.
- Watch "AI for a better world."
Rethinking software engineering in the AI era
Yangqing Jia talks about what makes AI software unique and its connections to conventional computer science wisdom.