Watch highlights from expert talks covering artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, and more.

London skyline - AI UK '18

People from across the AI world are coming together in London for the Artificial Intelligence Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

AI in production: The droids you’re looking for

Jonathan Ballon explains why Intel’s AI and computer vision edge technology will drive advances in machine learning and natural language processing.

The state of automation technologies

Ben Lorica and Roger Chen highlight recent trends in data, compute, and machine learning.

Watch "The state of automation technologies."

Why we built a self-writing Wikipedia

Amy Heineike explains how Primer created a self-updating knowledge base that can track factual claims in unstructured text.

Trust and transparency of AI for the enterprise

Ruchir Puri explains why trust and transparency are essential to AI adoption.

Watch "Trust and transparency of AI for the enterprise."

AI for a better world

Ashok Srivastava draws upon his cross-industry experience to paint an encouraging picture of how AI can solve big problems.

Watch "AI for a better world."

Rethinking software engineering in the AI era

Yangqing Jia talks about what makes AI software unique and its connections to conventional computer science wisdom.

Watch "Rethinking software engineering in the AI era."

Article image: London skyline - AI UK '18