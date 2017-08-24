Watch highlights covering Jupyter notebooks, data management, collaborative data science, and more. From JupyterCon in New York 2017.

NY Skyline - JupyterCon 2017 (source: O'Reilly

People from across the Jupyter community are coming together in New York for JupyterCon. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

Project Jupyter: From interactive Python to open science

Fernando Perez explains how Project Jupyter fits into a vision of collaborative development of tools that are applicable to research, education, and industry.

Jupyter and Anaconda: Shaking up the enterprise

Peter Wang talks about the co-evolution of Jupyter and Anaconda and looks at what’s needed to sustain an open and innovative future.

How the Jupyter Notebook helped fast.ai teach deep learning to 50,000 students

Rachel Thomas shares her experience using Jupyter notebooks to help students understand deep learning through experimentation.

Data science without borders

Wes McKinney makes the case for a shared infrastructure for data science.

Watch "Data science without borders."

Labz ‘N Da Wild 2.0: Teaching signal and data processing at scale using Jupyter notebooks in the cloud

Demba Ba explains how he designed and implemented two Harvard courses that use cloud-based Jupyter notebooks.