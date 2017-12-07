Experts from across the data world came together in Singapore for Strata Data Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.
Computational challenges and opportunities of astronomical big data
Melanie Johnston-Hollitt discusses a radio telescope project that will produce data on a scale that dwarfs most big data efforts.
Siri: The journey to consolidation
Cesar Delgado joins Mick Hollison to look at how Apple is using its big data stack and expertise to solve non-data problems.
Technology for humanity
Steve Leonard explores how Singapore is bringing together ambitious and capable people to build technology that can solve the world’s toughest challenges.
Responsible deployment of machine learning
Ben Lorica explains how to guard against flaws and failures in your machine learning deployments.
Stop the fights. Embrace data
Felipe Hoffa says data-based conclusions are possible when stakeholders can easily analyze all relevant data.
Industrial machine learning
Joshua Bloom explains why the real revolution will happen—in improved and saved lives—when machine learning automation is coupled with industrial data.
Freedom or safety? Giving up rights to make our roads and cities safer and smarter
Bruno Fernandez-Ruiz outlines the tradeoffs we make to ensure safer transportation.
From smart cities to intelligent societies
Carme Artigas asks: Are innovations like autonomous vehicles and flying drones making our societies more intelligent?
The sixth wave: Automation of decisions
Amr Awadallah explains the historic importance of the next wave in automation.
Impacting a nation
Ajey Gore looks at how the impossible can be made possible with technology and data insights.
JD.com security intelligence and analytics: From big data to big impact
Tony Lee outlines the unique big data and AI challenges JD.com is tackling.
Mining electronic health records and the web for drug repurposing
Kira Radinsky describes a system that mines medical records and Wikipedia to reduce spurious correlations and provide guidance about drug repurposing.
Sentiment and emotion-aware natural language processing
Pascale Fung explains how emotional interaction is being integrated into machines.