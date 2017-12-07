Watch highlights covering machine learning, smart cities, automation, and more. From Strata Data Conference in Singapore 2017.



Experts from across the data world came together in Singapore for Strata Data Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

Computational challenges and opportunities of astronomical big data

Melanie Johnston-Hollitt discusses a radio telescope project that will produce data on a scale that dwarfs most big data efforts.

Watch "Computational challenges and opportunities of astronomical big data."

Siri: The journey to consolidation

Cesar Delgado joins Mick Hollison to look at how Apple is using its big data stack and expertise to solve non-data problems.

Technology for humanity

Steve Leonard explores how Singapore is bringing together ambitious and capable people to build technology that can solve the world’s toughest challenges.

Watch "Technology for humanity."

Responsible deployment of machine learning

Ben Lorica explains how to guard against flaws and failures in your machine learning deployments.

Watch "Responsible deployment of machine learning."

Stop the fights. Embrace data

Felipe Hoffa says data-based conclusions are possible when stakeholders can easily analyze all relevant data.

Industrial machine learning

Joshua Bloom explains why the real revolution will happen—in improved and saved lives—when machine learning automation is coupled with industrial data.

Watch "Industrial machine learning."

Freedom or safety? Giving up rights to make our roads and cities safer and smarter

Bruno Fernandez-Ruiz outlines the tradeoffs we make to ensure safer transportation.

From smart cities to intelligent societies

Carme Artigas asks: Are innovations like autonomous vehicles and flying drones making our societies more intelligent?

Watch "From smart cities to intelligent societies."

The sixth wave: Automation of decisions

Amr Awadallah explains the historic importance of the next wave in automation.

Impacting a nation

Ajey Gore looks at how the impossible can be made possible with technology and data insights.

Watch "Impacting a nation."

JD.com security intelligence and analytics: From big data to big impact

Tony Lee outlines the unique big data and AI challenges JD.com is tackling.

Mining electronic health records and the web for drug repurposing

Kira Radinsky describes a system that mines medical records and Wikipedia to reduce spurious correlations and provide guidance about drug repurposing.

Watch "Mining electronic health records and the web for drug repurposing."

Sentiment and emotion-aware natural language processing

Pascale Fung explains how emotional interaction is being integrated into machines.