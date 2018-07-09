For someone browsing the web, Google is a text box and a page of results, and not the bots that crawl the web, the algorithm to rank pages, or the hundreds of thousands of servers in multiple data centers around the world. For someone who needs a ride, Uber is a button on their phone they can push to order a car, and not the real-time dispatch system, the payment processing systems, or all the effort that goes into recruiting drivers and fighting with regulators. And for someone using a smartphone, the iPhone consists of the parts they can see (e.g., the screen), hear (e.g., a caller’s voice), and touch (e.g., a button), and not the GSM, WiFi, and GPS radios, the multi-core CPU, the operating system, the supply chain that provides the parts, or the factories in China that assemble them. To a customer, the design of the product is all that matters.

Joel Spolsky called this "The Iceberg Secret." Just as the part of the iceberg that you can see above the water represents only 10% of its total size, the part of a product that you can see and touch—the user interface—represents only 10% of the work. The secret is that most people don’t understand this [Spolsky 2002]. When they see a user interface that looks crappy, they assume everything about the product is crappy. If you’re doing a demo to a potential customer, above all else you must have a polished presentation. You can’t ask them to imagine how it would look and just focus on the "functionality." If the pixels on the screen look terrible, the default assumption is that the product must be terrible, too.

You might think the Iceberg Secret doesn’t apply to programmers, but no one is immune. I prefer iPhone to Android, open source projects with beautiful documentation pages to those with plain-text readmes, and blog posts on Medium to those on Blogger. It’s almost as if we’re all hard wired to judge a book by its cover. But product design isn’t just the cover. It’s also how it’s printed, the title, the praise on the back, the typography, the layout, and even the text itself.

Most people make the mistake of thinking design is what it looks like. People think it’s this veneer—that the designers are handed this box and told, Make it look good! That’s not what we think design is. It’s not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.

Design is how it works. Yes, the iPhone is prettier than most other smartphones, and that counts for something, but it’s more than just a question of style. The sharp screen, the fonts, and the layout make it easier to read the text. The buttons are big and easy to use. The touchscreen is precise and the UI is fast and responsive. The phone tries to anticipate your needs, dimming the screen automatically in response to the amount of ambient light, or shutting off the screen entirely when you hold the phone to your ear. You don’t have to think about it or fight with it—it "just works." And while other smartphones may have caught up in terms of features and price, they still can’t match the experience. This is why Apple invests so heavily in design, and not coincidentally, this is why it’s the most valuable company in the world.

Design is a useful skill even if you aren’t building a product and even if the word "designer" is not part of your job title. Everybody uses design all the time. You use design every time you create a slide deck for a presentation, format your résumé, build a personal home page, arrange the furniture in your living room, plan out the syllabus for a class, or come up with the architecture for a software system. Design is fundamentally about how to present information so other people can understand it and use it. Given that much of success in life comes down to how well you communicate, it’s remarkable just how little design training most people get as part of their education.

Due to my lack of training, I used to think of design and art ability as something you either had or you didn’t. My own artistic abilities were limited to drawing stick figures all over my notebooks, so clearly I didn’t have that ability. It took me a long time to realize that design and art are both skills that can be learned through an iterative process.

1 There is a classic story of Pablo Picasso traveling on train when a passenger recognizes him and asks, "Why do you distort reality in your art instead of painting people the way they actually are?" Picasso asks, "What do you mean by the way they actually are?" The passenger pulls out a photo of his wife from his wallet and says, "Well, this is what my wife actually looks like." Picasso looks at the image and says, "She’s rather small and flat, isn’t she?"

Finally, the third point—that the goal of design is to communicate with the user—means that although looking pretty is a valuable aspect of design, it’s even more important to recognize that design is about helping people achieve their goals. Therefore, every design needs to start with an understanding of the user, which we’ll cover next as part of user-centered design.

The second point is that to get better at design, you need to try to consciously understand why a particular design does or doesn’t work for you. Next time you marvel at how simple it is to use an iPad, pause and ask yourself why. What is it about its design that makes it simple enough that almost anyone can use it, from a non-tech-savvy grandparent to a two-year-old? Why is it that these same people can’t figure out how to use a desktop computer or a tablet that requires a stylus? We’ll discuss what your eye should look for in a design in Visual Design .

I hope to convince you of all three points in this chapter. The most important thing to keep in mind about the first point is that design is an iterative, incremental process. Your first draft will be awful, but the only way to come up with a good design, and the only way to become a good designer, is to keep iterating. What makes this particularly challenging is that during your life, you’ve developed a sense of taste from having seen thousands of products created by professional designers, and there is no way your early design work will match up. It’s like a music lover who has spent years listening to the beautiful violin concertos of Mozart and Bach, who dreams of playing at Carnegie Hall, and who finally picks up the violin for the first time, excitedly draws the bow across the strings, and is horrified by the screeching sounds that come out. Everyone who does creative work goes through a phase where their work does not satisfy their own taste. This is completely normal and the only solution is to do more work. Keep playing the violin. Keep coming up with new designs. Keep iterating and eventually, perhaps after a long time, your skills will catch up to your taste, and you’ll finally produce work that makes you happy [ Glass 2009 ]. But for now, just remember that done is better than perfect.

I’m still not much of an artist, but understanding the mindset of an artist has made me realize that artistic talent is a skill that can be improved by practicing, by training your eye to deliberately observe why something looks the way it does, and by recognizing that the goal of art is to communicate something to the viewer. These same three principles apply to design:

Similarly, the representation of an orange on a canvas is different from what an orange looks like in the real world. This difference is usually intentional because the goal of art is not to create a photocopy of something in the real world but to present it in a specific way that makes you think or feel something. 1

The representation of an orange in my head is different from what the orange looks like in the real world, but I’m unaware of all the missing details until I try to reproduce the image of an orange on canvas.

Art involves many concrete tools and techniques that can be learned. The art teacher knew all the ingredients of how to paint something spherical, almost like a recipe: you take several cups of base color, mix in a tablespoon of shadow, add a pinch of highlight, stir, and you have a sphere.

I stared back and forth between the canvas and the actual fruit. An orange isn’t orange. It’s orange, yellow, white, red, brown, sienna, green, and blue. After a little while, I had a few realizations:

The art teacher leaned over, took the brush from my hands, and began making some changes to my painting. As he worked, he explained what he was doing. "A spherical shape will have a highlight, which we can paint in white and yellow, and some shadows, which can be red, brown, and green. The orange also casts a shadow to the side, so let’s use gray and blue for that, and add in some brown and sienna to separate the edge of the orange from the shadow it casts" (see Figure 1 ).

A few years ago, I took an art class with my sister. The art teacher was a family friend, and he would come over to our house and have us paint still lifes and skylines using pencils and water colors. One day, I was working on a fruit still life and struggling to paint an orange. The best I could do was a bland blotch of orange paint in a vaguely circular shape. The teacher noticed I was frustrated and asked me, "What color is an orange?" Not sure if it was a trick question, I replied, "Orange?" The art teacher smiled and said, "What else?" I stared at the piece of fruit for a minute and said, "I guess there’s a little white and yellow where the light hits the skin." Still smiling, the art teacher said, "Good. And what else?" I stared at the fruit some more. "And nothing else. It’s a goddamn orange. All I see is orange and various shades of orange."

User-centered design

I remember sitting in a conference room at LinkedIn with several co-workers getting ready to kick off our next project. We knew what we wanted to build and we had broken down the work into a list of tasks. All that was left was to record these tasks somewhere so we could track our progress over time. We decided to try out the issue-tracking software that the rest of the company was using. It had all sorts of fancy features, including search, reporting tools, and colorful charts. There was just one problem: we couldn’t figure out how to use it.

We had seven professional programmers in that room. We knew what we wanted to do. We thought we knew how to do it, too, as we had all used issue-tracking software many times before, and we had all been using websites—nay, building websites—for several decades. I therefore find it hard to adequately capture just how frustrating it was to to run into an issue-tracking website that utterly stumped everyone in the room. We spent several hours trying to figure out how to define a new project in the issue tracker, how to start a project once we defined it, how to move tickets between projects, how to use the 15 different view modes, why all the charts were empty after we finished a project, and what the 50 different text boxes on the issue-creation screen were for. It was maddening. After lots of frustration, we gave up and ended up using Post-it notes. The issue tracking software was better than Post-it notes in every aspect, except in the one aspect that mattered the most: helping people achieve their goals.

Notice the emphasis on the words "people" and "goals." Design isn’t about buttons, or colorful charts, or features. It’s about people and goals. In the story just described, the people were software experts and the issue tracker miserably failed to help us accomplish our goal of tracking the work for our project. Worse yet, it failed at the most important design goal of all:

The number-one goal of all computer users is to not feel stupid. [Cooper 2004, 25], Alan Cooper, The Inmates are Running the Asylum

In the past, my process for designing software—if you could really call it a process—consisted of the following steps:

Sit down with the team and ask "What features would be cool for version 5.0 of our product?" Come up with a long list of features, argue over prioritization, and set an arbitrary deadline. Work furiously to get as many of the features as possible done before the deadline. Inevitably run out of time and start cutting the features that are taking too long. Cram whatever features were completed on time anywhere they would fit into the user interface. Release version 5.0 to users. Hope and pray that users like it. Repeat.

There are many things wrong with this process, but perhaps the biggest is that at no point do the goals of a real user come into the picture. I built things that were "cool" rather than what users actually needed. I had no idea how to figure out what users actually wanted (something I’ll cover as part of not available), but I knew how to add features, so that’s exactly what I did. I had a bad case of feature-itis and it took me a long time to find the cure.

The solution is to realize that you can’t bolt a "design" onto a product after the engineering and product work. Design is the product. It must be part of your process from day one. Here are five principles of user-centered design that you should incorporate into your product development process:

User stories

Personas

Emotional design

Simplicity

Usability testing

User stories Doing design up front does not mean that you need to come up with a detailed 300-page spec, but before you dive into the code, you should be able to define a user story. A user story is a short description of what you’re building from the perspective of the user. It should answer three questions: Who is the user?

What are they trying to accomplish?

Why do they need it? The first question, "Who is the user?", requires you to understand people, which is surprisingly hard. Because you’re a person, you probably think you understand why people act the way they do, or at least your own motivations, but as you saw in the previous chapter, the vast majority of your behavior is controlled by the subconscious and you are often completely unaware of it (see not available). If you’re a programmer, understanding your users is even harder. Every person forms a conceptual model in their head of how a product works. While a programmer’s model is usually very detailed—often at the level of interfaces, events, messages, APIs, network protocols, and data storage—the typical user’s model is usually less detailed, inaccurate, and incomplete (e.g., many users don’t differentiate between software and hardware or the monitor and the computer). This mismatch in conceptual models makes it difficult for a programmer to communicate with a user. And therein is the catch: communication is what design is all about. You’re trying to present information to the user, to tell them what can be done, and to show them how to do it. Unfortunately, many programmers don’t realize that because they know so much about their software that they think of it in a completely different way than the user. We can’t remember what it was like to be a novice. This is called the curse of knowledge, a cognitive effect beautifully demonstrated by a Stanford study: In 1990, Elizabeth Newton earned a Ph.D. in psychology at Stanford by studying a simple game in which she assigned people to one of two roles: "tappers" or "listeners." Tappers received a list of twenty-five well-known songs, such as "Happy Birthday to You" and "The Star Spangled Banner." Each tapper was asked to pick a song and tap out the rhythm to a listener (by knocking on a table). The listener’s job was to guess the song, based on the rhythm being tapped. (By the way, this experiment is fun to try at home if there’s a good "listener" candidate nearby.) The listener’s job in this game is quite difficult. Over the course of Newton’s experiment, 120 songs were tapped out. Listeners guessed only 2.5 percent of the songs: 3 out of 120. But here’s what made the result worthy of a dissertation in psychology. Before the listeners guessed the name of the song, Newton asked the tappers to predict the odds that the listeners would guess correctly. They predicted that the odds were 50 percent. The tappers got their message across 1 time in 40, but they thought they were getting their message across 1 time in 2. Why? When a tapper taps, she is hearing the song in her head. Go ahead and try it for yourself—tap out "The Star-Spangled Banner." It’s impossible to avoid hearing the tune in your head. Meanwhile, the listeners can’t hear that tune—all they can hear is a bunch of disconnected taps, like a kind of bizarre Morse Code. [Heath Heath 2007, 19], Chip Heath and Dan Heath, Made to Stick As a programmer, when you’re designing your software, you’re always "hearing the tune in your head." Your user, however, doesn’t hear anything. All they have to work with is the user interface (UI) you designed. You can’t expect the user to know what you know and you can’t rely on filling the gaps with documentation or training—as Steve Krug said, "the main thing you need to know about instructions is that no one is going to read them" [Krug 2014, 51]—so your only option for building a successful product is to get great at design. This might sound obvious, but it’s easy to forget it as a programmer because the tools you use to do your job are the pinnacle of bad design. In part, this is because most software designed for use by programmers is also designed for use by the computer, and the computer doesn’t care about usability. All day long, you are dealing with memorizing magical incantations (the old joke goes "I’ve been using Vim for about two years now, mostly because I can’t figure out how to exit it."), learning to parse esoteric formats like logfiles, core dumps, and XML (to be proficient at Java, you must also become fluent in a language called stack trace), and being treated like a worthless criminal by error messages ("illegal start of expression," "invalid syntax," "error code 33733321," "abort, retry, fail"). To be a successful programmer, you have to develop a high tolerance for terrible design, almost to the point where you don’t notice it any more. But if you want to build software that normal people can use, you have to have empathy and you have to silence many of your instincts as a programmer. The process of programming subverts the process of making easy-to-use products for the simple reason that the goals of the programmer and the goals of the user are dramatically different. The programmer wants the construction process to be smooth and easy. The user wants the interaction with the program to be smooth and easy. These two objectives almost never result in the same program. [Cooper 2004, 16], Alan Cooper, The Inmates are Running the Asylum Even if you get past the hurdle of understanding your users, the second question, "What are they trying to accomplish?", still trips many people up. One of the most common design mistakes is to confuse a user’s goals (what they want to accomplish) with tasks (how they can accomplish it). A classic example comes from the Space Race during the Cold War. NASA scientists realized that a pen could not work in the microgravity of space, so they spent millions of dollars developing a pen with a pressurized ink cartridge that could write in zero gravity, upside down, underwater, and in a huge range of temperatures. The Soviets, meanwhile, used a pencil. This story is an urban legend,2 but it’s a wonderful illustration of what happens when you lose sight of the underlying goal and become overly focused on a particular way of doing things. As Abraham Maslow said, "I suppose it is tempting, if the only tool you have is a hammer, to treat everything as if it were a nail" [Maslow 1966, 15]. One of the best ways to tell tasks apart from goals is to use the "five whys" technique you saw in the previous chapter (see not available). The other is to follow Alan Cooper’s advice from The Inmates Are Running the Asylum: There is an easy way to tell the difference between tasks and goals. Tasks change as technology changes, but goals have the pleasant property of remaining very stable. For example, to travel from St. Louis to San Francisco, my goals are speed, comfort, and safety. Heading for the California gold fields in 1850, I would have made the journey in my new, high-tech Conestoga wagon. In the interest of safety, I would have brought my Winchester rifle. Heading from St. Louis to the Silicon Valley in 1999, I would make the journey in a new, high-tech Boeing 777. [Cooper 2004, 150], Alan Cooper, The Inmates are Running the Asylum The point of the third question, "Why do they need it?", is to force you to justify why you’re building what you’re building. This is where the customer development process from the previous chapter comes into play (see not available). If this product or feature isn’t solving an important problem for a real user, you shouldn’t be wasting your time building it. You should always take the time to answer all three user story questions in writing. The act of transforming your product ideas from the ephemeral and fuzzy form of thoughts in your head into concrete words and drawings on paper will reveal gaps in your understanding, and it’s cheaper to fix those when they are just a few scribbles on a piece of paper than after you’ve written thousands of lines of code. A few lines of text and some sketches in a readme, wiki, or Post-it note are enough to force you to walk through the end-to-end experience from the user’s perspective and ensure that you know what you’re building, who you’re doing it for, and why it’s worth doing.

Personas Here’s another quick way to significantly improve your design skills: stop designing products for the "average person." The average person has one testicle and one fallopian tube [Burnham 2010], so if you’re designing for average, you are designing for no one. The actual Average User is kept in a hermetically sealed vault at the International Bureau of Standards in Geneva. [Krug 2014, 18], Steve Krug, Don't Make Me Think A better idea is to design for personas. A persona is a fictional character that represents a real user of your product who has specific goals, traits, and desires. For example, I designed hello-startup.net for the following personas: Mike: a 19-year-old undergraduate student studying computer science at UMass Amherst. Mike has been obsessed with technology most of his life, started coding in middle school, and spends a lot of his day browsing Reddit and Hacker News. Mike is starting to think about jobs after graduation. He’s interested in startups, but his parents are pushing him to join a well-known, established company, and he’s not sure what to do. Monica: a 28-year-old Senior Software Engineer working for Oracle. Monica got a computer science degree from MIT and then worked at several big software companies after college, finally landing at Oracle after several years. She is getting bored with the work and is looking for something that will challenge her more and allow her to make a bigger impact in the world. She has a couple of startup ideas, but she’s not sure what to do next. Mahesh: a 21-year-old programmer who dropped out of Stanford along with his roommate to start a company. Mahesh and his co-founder have been working on the company for six months, but they are struggling. They are not sure how to design the product, what technologies they should use to build it, how to get customers to use it, or where to find developers to help them. Each persona should include a name, age, short bio, work history, and a set of skills, beliefs, goals, and any other details relevant to your business.3 To make it seem even more like a real person, it’s a good idea to add a photograph to each persona (preferably a photo you find on a stock photography website and not a photo of anyone you know in real life). Once you have defined personas for your product, never mention the "average user" again, either in user stories or in conversations. Don’t let your team argue over whether the "average user" would prefer feature X or Y, as everyone will have a different understanding of what is "average." Instead, only discuss whether your personas would want X or Y. For example, would the "average user" of hello-startup.net want a calculator to help them estimate the value of their stock options? I have no idea. Would Mike, Monica, or Mahesh want such a calculator? I can make an educated guess that Mike and Mahesh would find such a tool useful. Personas should be based on your market research and customer interviews (see not available). Your goal is to identify a small number (typically 1–3) of primary personas whose goals must be fulfilled or else the entire product is a failure. For example, Mike, Monica, and Mahesh are the primary personas for hello-startup.net, so if they can’t find what they need, the product might as well not exist. Your goal is to make these primary personas as happy as possible by figuring out their goals and building a product that is exceptional at helping them achieve those goals, and nothing else (see Focus on the differentiators). The broader a target you aim for, the more certainty you have of missing the bull’s-eye. If you want to achieve a product-satisfaction level of 50%, you cannot do it by making a large population 50% happy with your product. You can only accomplish it by singling out 50% of the people and striving to make them 100% happy. It goes further than that. You can create an even bigger success by targeting 10% of your market and working to make them 100% ecstatic. It might seem counterintuitive, but designing for a single user is the most effective way to satisfy a broad population. [Cooper 2004, 126], Alan Cooper, The Inmates are Running the Asylum The reason personas are such a powerful design tool is that they force you to think about real people and to take into account their wants, limitations, personalities, and perhaps most importantly, their emotions.

Emotional design Studies have shown that people interact with computers and software much like they would with another human. Most people act politely toward computers, though occasionally things get hostile; they react differently to computers with female voices than those with male voices; and in the right scenario, people think of computers as team members or even friends [Reeves and Nass 2003]. Have you ever thrown a temper tantrum when your printer refuses to work? Have you ever found a piece of software that you simply love? Have you ever begged and pleaded with your computer that it didn’t lose your Word document after a crash? Whether you realize it or not, every piece of software makes you feel something. Most of your emotional reactions are automatic and the parts of the brain that control them have not evolved enough to distinguish between a real person and an inanimate object that acts like a person. This is why the best designs always have an aspect of humanity and emotion in them. For example, Google has many hidden Easter eggs (e.g., try Googling "recursion," "askew," or "Google in 1998"), April Fools’ jokes (e.g., look up PigeonRank and Gmail Paper), an "I’m feeling lucky button," and on many days, they replace their logo with a Google Doodle to commemorate important events. Virgin America replaced the standard, boring flight safety video with an entertaining music video that now has more than 10 million views on YouTube. During the holiday season, Amazon adds a music player to the website which lets you listen to Christmas songs while you shop. On IMDb, the ratings for This Is Spinal Tap go up to 11 and they show parodies of famous movie quotes on their error pages, such as "404: Page not found? INCONCEIVABLE. - Vizzini, The Princess Bride." MailChimp includes its mascot, a monkey dressed as a mailman, on almost every page; Tumblr’s downtime page used to show magical "tumblebeasts" wreaking havoc in their server room; and Twitter’s downtime page shows a "fail whale" (see Figure 2). Figure 2. MailChimp’s Freddie (top), Tumblr’s Tumblebeasts (bottom left), and Twitter’s fail whale (bottom right) These might seem like little details, but they are a big deal, as the emotional aspects of a design are as important to users as the functional aspects.4 Think of your product as a person. What type of person do you want it to be? Polite? Stern? Forgiving? Strict? Funny? Deadpan? Serious? Loose? Do you want to come off as paranoid or trusting? As a know-it-all? Or modest and likable? Once you decide, always keep those personality traits in mind as the product is built. Use them to guide the copywriting, the interface, and the feature set. Whenever you make a change, ask yourself if that change fits your app’s personality. Your product has a voice—and it’s talking to your customers 24 hours a day. [Fried, Hansson, and Linderman 2006, 123], Jason Fried, David Heinemeier Hansson, and Matthew Linderman, Getting Real Whatever personality or voice you choose for your product, I recommend that politeness is part of it. If people think of your software as a person, then it’s a good idea to teach it some manners. Here are a few examples: Be considerate The program just doesn’t care about me and treats me like a stranger even though I’m the only human it knows. [Cooper 2004, 163], Alan Cooper, The Inmates are Running the Asylum Whenever possible, try to design software that acts like a considerate human being who remembers you. Remember the user’s preferences, what they were doing the last time they were using your software, and what they’ve searched for in the past, and try to use this information to predict what they will want to do in the future. For example, most web browsers remember the URLs you’ve typed in in the past. Google Chrome takes this even further so that as you start to type in "www.goo", it not only completes the URL to "www.google.com" for you, but if this is a URL you’ve typed in many times before, it will start to fetch the page before you’ve hit Enter so that it loads faster. Google is also considerate with passwords. If you recently changed your password and you try to log in with the old one by accident, instead of the standard "invalid password" error message, Google shows you a reminder that "your password was changed 12 days ago." Be responsive A good design is responsive to the user’s needs. For example, Apple laptops detect the amount of ambient light in the room and adjust the screen brightness and the keyboard backlight automatically. Of course, responsiveness doesn’t have to be fancy. One of the simplest design elements that is often overlooked is providing basic feedback. Did the user click a button? Show them an indication to confirm the click, such as changing the button appearance or making a sound. Will it take time to process the click? Show an indication that there is work going on in the background, such as a progress bar or an interstitial. Programmers often overlook this because in local testing, the processing happens on their own computer, so it’s almost instantaneous. In the real world, the processing may happen on a busy server thousands of miles away, with considerable lag. If the UI doesn’t show feedback, the user won’t know if the click went through, and will either jam the button down 10 more times or lose confidence and give up entirely. Be forgiving Human beings make mistakes. Constantly. Design your software to assume that the user will make a typo, click the wrong button, or forget some critical information. For example, when you try to send an email in Gmail, it scans the text you wrote for the word "attachment," and if you forgot to attach something, it’ll pop up a confirmation dialog to check if that was intentional. Also, after you click Send, Gmail gives you several seconds to "undo" the operation, in case you change your mind or forgot some important detail. I wish all software had an Undo button. Sometimes I wish life did, too. The last point on being forgiving of errors is so important that it’s worth discussing it a bit more. Eliminate the term human error. Instead, talk about communication and interaction: what we call an error is usually bad communication or interaction. When people collaborate with one another, the word error is never used to characterize another person’s utterance. That’s because each person is trying to understand and respond to the other, and when something is not understood or seems inappropriate, it is questioned, clarified, and the collaboration continues. Why can’t the interaction between a person and a machine be thought of as collaboration? [Norman 2013, 67], Don Norman, The Design of Everday Things No one likes error messages. No one wants to see "PC Load Letter." And most of all, no one wants to feel like the error is their fault. Online forms are often the worst offenders. You spend a long time filling out dozens of text boxes, click Submit, and when the page reloads, you get an obscure error message at the top of the page. Sometimes it’s not clear what you did wrong, and on some particularly rage-inducing websites, all the data you entered is gone. This is an indication that the designer did not think through the error states of the application. Here are some rules of thumb to avoid this mistake: Instead of error messages, provide help and guidance [Norman 2013, 65]. For example, avoid words like "Error," "Failed," "Problem," "Invalid," and "Wrong." Instead, explain what kind of input you’re looking for and how the user’s input differs.

Check the user’s input while the user is typing (not after a page submission) and show feedback, both positive and negative, right next to where the user is looking (not at the top of the page).

Never lose the user’s work. Twitter’s sign-up form is a great example. It gives you feedback while you type, either showing a green checkmark if your input is valid or a red X with a brief message explaining what is required instead, as shown in Figure 3. For instance, the password field has a small progress bar that fills up as you enter a more secure password; if you enter a username that’s already registered, you see suggestions for similar usernames that are available; if you make a typo in your email address, such as jondoe@gmial.com, a message shows up that says "Did you mean jondoe@gmail.com?" It’s a great user experience that makes filling out a form feel less like doing paperwork and more like you’re having a conversation with a person who is helpful and politely asks you for clarification when they don’t understand you. In addition to showing helpful messages, you should try to create a design that prevents mistakes in the first place. In Lean manufacturing, this is called a poka-yoke, which is a Japanese term for "mistake-proofing." For instance, when you’re typing a new question into Stack Overflow, it automatically searches for similar questions to discourage you from submitting duplicates and automatically warns you if your question is likely to be closed for being subjective (e.g., "what is the best X?"), as shown in Figure 4. Figure 3. Twitter’s sign-up page does a great job of showing help and guidance The gold standard is making errors more or less impossible. For example, PC motherboards are designed so that every component has a different type of connector, as shown in Figure 5. This ensures that there is no way to accidentally insert the CPU into a PCI slot or plug an ethernet cable into the VGA slot. Modern ATMs return your ATM card and force you to take it before you can get your cash so that you don’t forget your card. It’s slightly harder but still possible to do this in software, too. For example, with Microsoft Word, I always dreaded the possibility that my computer would crash before I had a chance to save my work. With Google Docs, this sort of error is effectively impossible because all changes are auto-saved almost instantly. An even simpler version is disabling the Submit button on a form immediately after a user clicks it to make it impossible to submit the form more than once. Figure 4. Stack Overflow tries to prevent errors In addition to handling error states, you should also make sure your design handles a blank state: that is, what the application looks like the first time a user interacts with it, before she’s entered any data [Fried, Hansson, and Linderman 2006, 97]. A design for a new social network might look great when the user has connected with hundreds of friends and can see all of their updates and pictures in the newsfeed, but what does the design look like when the user first signs up? For example, Figure 6 shows the blank state Twitter previously used for brand-new users. Figure 5. Some designs make errors nearly impossible (image from Wikipedia) If you show a completely empty newsfeed, your new users will not have a great experience and are not likely to continue using your service. Figure 7 shows the new design for Twitter’s blank state, which immediately prompts the user to start following popular Twitter accounts. Figure 6. The old design for Twitter’s blank state [Elman 2011] Figure 7. The new design for Twitter’s blank state [Elman 2011]

Simplicity Almost every creative discipline shares a single goal: simplicity. Isaac Newton, a mathematician and scientist, said "truth is ever to be found in the simplicity, and not in the multiplicity and confusion of things" [Powell 2003, 29]. Steve McConnell, a programmer, wrote in his book Code Complete that "managing complexity is the most important technical topic in software development" [McConnell 2004, 78]. And Jonathan Ive, Apple’s chief designer, said that "there is a profound and enduring beauty in simplicity" [Etherington 2013]. Everyone strives for simplicity. The problem is that making things that are simple is not simple. At first glance, this is unintuitive. We often think of "simple" as minimalistic and as having nothing extra. So if you start with a blank slate and only add a few things here and there, shouldn’t you end up with a simple design? If you’ve ever written an essay or a complicated piece of code, or tried to design a product, you’ll know that your first draft is always an overly complicated mess. It takes a tremendous amount of work to whittle that mess down into something simple. I would have written a shorter letter, but I did not have the time. Blaise Pascal A better way to think about it is that projects don’t start with a blank slate, but with a vast amount of materials, knowledge, and ideas all mixed together. It’s a little bit like sculpting. You start with a huge block of marble and you need to chip away at it, day by day, until you’ve finally revealed the statue that was within the rock (and within your mind). As Antoine de Saint Exupéry said, "perfection is attained not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing more to remove." You might have to remove extraneous features from a product, redundant words from an essay, or extra code from a piece of software. You keep removing things until all you are left with is the very core of the design, the differentiators, and nothing else (see Focus on the differentiators). That’s simplicity. Simplicity is about saying what is the one thing I must get done [Heath Heath 2007, 27]? What is the one thing my product must do? What is the one thing my design must communicate to the user? Ask these questions regularly and after you’ve come up with an answer, ask them again. Does the product I designed do that one thing? Or did I get lost in the implementation details and end up doing something else? The opposite question is equally important: what things should my product not do? Every extra feature has a significant cost. With physical objects, this cost is relatively obvious. For example, imagine a Swiss Army knife with 10 tools crammed inside: a knife, a screwdriver, a can opener, tweezers, and so on. Now you’re considering adding a pair of scissors. Scissors take up a lot of room, so you’ll have to make the knife bigger or make all the existing tools more cramped. Either way, it’s clear that this will make the knife more unwieldy to use and more expensive to produce. Therefore, you either set the bar very high for adding a new tool, or you remove one of the original 10 tools to make room [Cooper 2004, 27]. The trade-offs in software are identical—every new feature makes the previous features harder to use and makes the software more expensive to produce—but it’s not nearly as obvious. In fact, most companies believe that the way to build a better product is to cram more and more features into it, release after release, until it can do everything. Except it can’t, because no one can figure out how to use it, as shown in Figure 8. The companies that succeed at designing something simple are the ones that recognize that the number of features you can cram into software isn’t constrained by physical limitations, like the amount of space in a knife, but by the mental limitations of a human using it. Design needs to be simple not because simple is prettier, but because human memory can only process a small number of items at a time. If you cram too many things into a design, it will quickly exceed the limits of human memory, and the user will find the product overwhelming and unusable. This is why you have to limit the amount of information in any design (less text, fewer buttons, fewer settings) and the number of features in any product (see Focus on the differentiators). People think focus means saying yes to the thing you’ve got to focus on. But that’s not what it means at all. It means saying no to the hundred other good ideas that there are. You have to pick carefully. I’m actually as proud of the things we haven’t done as the things I have done. Innovation is saying no to 1,000 things. [Gallo 2011], Steve Jobs Most programmers love deleting code, especially as the result of finding a more concise solution to a problem. This usually requires that you understand the problem at a deeper level so that you can come up with an implementation that is more elegant. The same is true of design. You should enjoy the process of removing features and chopping out parts of a design, especially as the result of finding a more elegant solution. As with programming, to come up with a more elegant design, you need to develop a deeper understanding of the problem. Figure 8. Simplicity (image courtesy of Eric Burke) Sometimes you develop this understanding through user research, customer development, and techniques like the "five whys". But many interesting problems in the world are wicked problems, where you must build the solution before you can really understand what problem you were solving. That is, solving the problem gives you a clearer view of the problem, which will allow you to build an even better solution. Building the new solution will lead to an even better understanding of the problem, and the cycle can repeat again and again. Design is iterative, and it can take many iterations to come up with a simple solution for a hard problem. Actually, making the solution simple isn’t the goal. The real goal, in the words of Apple’s design chief Johnathan Ive, is to solve problems so that, "you’re not aware really of the solution [and] you’re not aware of how hard the problem was that was eventually solved" [Richmond 2012]. What matters is not that the solution is simple, but that you make the user’s life simple. The iPhone is an incredibly complicated piece of technology, but using it is simple. The only way to find out if you’ve succeeded at making the user’s life simple is to observe them while they are using your product, a process formally known as usability testing.