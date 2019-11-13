O'Reilly Infrastructure & Ops Conference 2019

Companies looking to re-engineer their businesses need to re-engineer the technology stacks driving their businesses. Easily said, but not easily done. Modernizing systems requires more than moving applications to the cloud, or breaking large applications into microservices. It’s a difficult and complex process that’s exacerbated by a shortage of talent capable of building and executing modernization strategies.

This is why we’re introducing the O’Reilly Infrastructure & Ops Conference, June 15-18 in Santa Clara, California. The event will provide the guidance, knowledge, skills, and context you and your engineering teams need to modernize your systems while also managing the legacy technology that keeps your day-to-day business running.

New tools and more responsibilities

While we see many organizations building a “new stack”—a mix of container-based, cloud-based, and legacy software—we don’t see a one-size-fits-all solution. Each organization needs to create a technology stack that works best for their specific business needs, risk tolerance, and engineering resources.

Amid this need for customization, the changes taking place at companies of all sizes across all industries do have one thing in common: engineering teams are being forced to rethink how they design, build, and manage the applications and systems that are foundational to their businesses.

Engineering leaders, developers, architects, and systems engineers are being asked to prepare their organizations for the future while maintaining essential legacy systems. There’s also a daunting and ever-growing collection of technologies, tools, and issues that need to be addressed: artificial intelligence, cloud (multi, public, private), microservices, containers, serverless, reliability and resiliency, security, performance, data management, and cost management are all in play. Most of these technologies require new approaches for designing, building, and managing infrastructure.

Where does this leave practitioners and tech leaders? Learning on the job and mapping their own course through uncharted territory.

Areas of focus for the O’Reilly Infrastructure & Ops Conference

The inaugural O’Reilly Infrastructure & Ops Conference is built to make your path toward infrastructure modernization smoother. It’s the place to learn from peers, share setbacks and stories of success, and acquire the knowledge you’ll need to tackle the complicated infrastructure challenges that lie ahead.

The conference will focus on the following common infrastructure issues.

Migrating to a new stack while managing legacy software

Cloud, containers, and microservices are the three technologies at the heart of the technology transformations many companies are undertaking. Cloud has changed how companies build, deploy, and manage their IT assets. Containers simplify deployment. Microservices allow for flexible and adaptable systems. However, the implementation of these technologies isn’t as simple as “lift and shift.” Legacy assets need to be acknowledged and incorporated into new models because many companies will continue using some portions of their legacy software.

Building on new foundations

The new stack requires a new way of thinking about and developing applications. Cloud, microservices, containers, and AI—which promises to revolutionize analytics and decision-making while also introducing new challenges—all require developers to rethink their choice of programming languages, tools, and design considerations.

The importance of monitoring and observability

The IT systems and applications being built today are distributed, abstracted, and more intricate than their predecessors. As a result, the way developers monitor and manage the performance of these systems has to change. Forward-thinking engineering teams bake in observability, security, and reliability. Teams are increasingly relying on automation and orchestration to manage the new stack and detect anomalies in their systems.

More to come

In forthcoming posts, we’ll explore the developments and trends software developers are facing, including the widespread adoption of observability, the role of legacy in the new stack, and the rising profile of software developers.

The call for speakers for the Infrastructure & Ops Conference is now open and will continue until December 10, 2019.

We hope you’ll join us in Santa Clara, California, June 15-18, 2020, for the inaugural event.

Article image: O'Reilly Infrastructure & Ops Conference 2019