-
nfmcclure/tensorflow_cookbook. Nick McClure (@nfmcclure) released all the companion materials for his book Tensorflow Machine Learning Cookbook (published by Packt, which is absolutely crushing it in publishing with Jupyter).
-
Probably Overthinking It source notebooks. If you're not a regular reader of Allen Downey's blog Probably Overthinking It, then you're missing out. He regularly produces a thought-provoking series on stats, programming, and math. But, did you know you can also get his source articles as Jupyter Notebooks? Well, neither did I, until I signed on to doing this weekly series.
-
Scientific Python Lectures. Robert Johansson's (@rjohansson on GitHub) series of notebooks on various scientific computing topics. Are you looking to do Fortran and C, or high-performance computing? Also, for extra credit, he's the author of Numerical Python, which you can find in Safari.
-
Software Carpentry. If you're an organization looking to get started with the whole Python stack, or just software engineering in general, then you should check out Software Carpentry. They organize a series of courses across the world on topics like Python, Git, R, the command line, Unix. You name, they've got it.
Jupyter Digest: 22 May 2017
TensorFlow cookbook materials, source notebooks, Python lectures, and Software Carpentry.
Article image: Jupyter Digest.