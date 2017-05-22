nfmcclure/tensorflow_cookbook. Nick McClure (@nfmcclure) released all the companion materials for his book Tensorflow Machine Learning Cookbook (published by Packt, which is absolutely crushing it in publishing with Jupyter).

Probably Overthinking It source notebooks. If you're not a regular reader of Allen Downey's blog Probably Overthinking It, then you're missing out. He regularly produces a thought-provoking series on stats, programming, and math. But, did you know you can also get his source articles as Jupyter Notebooks? Well, neither did I, until I signed on to doing this weekly series.

Scientific Python Lectures. Robert Johansson's (@rjohansson on GitHub) series of notebooks on various scientific computing topics. Are you looking to do Fortran and C, or high-performance computing? Also, for extra credit, he's the author of Numerical Python, which you can find in Safari.