This episode of the O’Reilly Podcast, features a conversation on serverless and Kubernetes, with Kelsey Hightower, developer advocate for Google Cloud Platform at Google (and co-author of Kubernetes: Up and Running), and Chris Gaun, Kubernetes product marketing manager at Mesosphere.
Discussion points:
- Hightower and Gaun agree that the biggest issue people face when deciding to start using Kubernetes is an underestimation of the learning curve.
- Whether or not there is a competition between Kubernetes containers and serverless
- Considerations when attempting to move an existing application to a serverless architecture
- The new open source frameworks that work on Kubernetes (including Kubeless and OpenFaaS)
- Workflow engines being used on top of Kubernetes (including Kubeflow and Argo)
- Security issues regarding Kubernetes clusters
This post is a collaboration between Mesosphere and O’Reilly. See our statement of editorial independence.
Article image: Cubes (source: Pixabay).