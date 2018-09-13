Exploring use cases for the two tools.

This episode of the O’Reilly Podcast, features a conversation on serverless and Kubernetes, with Kelsey Hightower, developer advocate for Google Cloud Platform at Google (and co-author of Kubernetes: Up and Running), and Chris Gaun, Kubernetes product marketing manager at Mesosphere.

Discussion points:

Hightower and Gaun agree that the biggest issue people face when deciding to start using Kubernetes is an underestimation of the learning curve.

Whether or not there is a competition between Kubernetes containers and serverless

Considerations when attempting to move an existing application to a serverless architecture

The new open source frameworks that work on Kubernetes (including Kubeless and OpenFaaS)

Workflow engines being used on top of Kubernetes (including Kubeflow and Argo)

Security issues regarding Kubernetes clusters

