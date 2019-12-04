Get hands-on training in machine learning, cybersecurity, conflict resolution, Python, microservices, and many other topics.

Learn new topics and refine your skills with more than 100 new live online training courses we opened up for December and January on the O'Reilly online learning platform.

AI and machine learning

Artificial Intelligence: AI For Business, January 7

Minimum Viable Machine Learning, January 9

Real-time Streaming Analytics and Algorithms for AI Applications, January 15

Artificial Intelligence: An Overview of AI and Machine Learning, January 21

Building and Debugging Neural Networks with Keras, January 21

Introduction to Deep Learning (with TensorFlow 2.0): Complete Artificial Intelligence Series, January 23

Blockchain

Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA) Certification Crash Course, January 9

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Essentials, January 21

Business

Spotlight on Cloud: Cloud Cost Optimization with J.R. Storment, December 16

How to be a Better Mentor, January 6

Fundamentals of Forecasting, January 7

Introduction to Distributed Ledger Technology for Enterprise, January 8

Leadership Communication Skills for Managers, January 9

Giving a Powerful Presentation, January 9

Agile for Everybody, January 9

Project Management Fundamentals, January 13

Applying Monte Carlo Simulations in Finance, January 13

A Practical Introduction to Coaching Conversations, January 14

Fundamentals of Management, January 15

Mastering Microsoft Excel Charts, January 15

Negotiation Fundamentals, January 21

Fundamentals of Conflict Resolution, January 21

Introduction to Time Management Skills, January 22

Mastering Microsoft Excel Pivot Tables, January 22

Introduction to Critical Thinking, January 22

Data science and data tools

SQL Data Wrangling for Excel Users, December 10

Jupyter Notebook Foundations, January 6

Debugging Data Science, Part 1: Evaluating Machine Learning in Practice, January 8

Building Intelligent Analytics Through Time Series Data, January 14

Monetizing Data, January 16

Effective Data Center Design Techniques, January 17

Time Series for Everyone, January 17

Python Data Science Full Throttle with Paul Deitel: Introductory AI, Big Data and Cloud Case Studies, January 21

Debugging Data Science, Part 2: Tuning Models, Engineering Features, and Improving, January 22

Analyzing and Visualizing Data with Microsoft Power BI, January 23

Design and product management

Introduction to UI & UX Design, January 21

Programming

Getting Started With Java, January 2

Web Scraping in 60 Minutes, January 2

Modern Java Exception Handling, January 3

Java Testing with Mockito and the Hamcrest Matchers, January 7

Python-powered Excel, January 7

Writing Secure Programs: Use OWASP as Your Guide, January 7

Discovering Modern Java, January 8

Programming with Python: Beyond the Basics, January 8

Reactive Spring and Spring Boot, January 8

Python for DevOps, January 8

Design Patterns Boot Camp II, January 9

Getting Started with Python 3, January 13-14

Next-generation Java Testing with JUnit 5, January 14

Object-oriented Programming in Python, January 14

Python Full Throttle with Paul Deitel: A One-day, Fast-paced, Code-intensive Python, January 14

Visualization in Python with Matplotlib, January 15

Getting Started with Python 3, January 15-16

Oracle Java SE Programmer I Crash Course: Pass the 1Z0-815 or 1Z0-808 Exam, January 15-17

Defensive Coding with Node.js, January 16

Test-driven Development with Ansible, January 16

Hands-on Introduction to Software Testing, January 16

Getting Started with Python’s Pytest, January 16

What's New in Java, January 21

SQL for Any IT Professional, January 21

Design Patterns Boot camp, January 22-23

Learning Python 3 by Example, January 23

Linux, Python, and Bash Scripting for Cybersecurity Professionals, January 24

Security

Introduction to Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing, January 2-3

Ethical Hacking Bootcamp with Hands-on Labs, January 6-8

Security Operation Center (SOC) Best Practices, January 7

CISSP Crash Course, January 8-9

Azure Security Fundamentals, January 9

Intense Introduction to Hacking Web Applications, January 10

Cybersecurity Offensive and Defensive Techniques in 3 Hours, January 14

CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Certification Crash Course, January 14-15

Build Your Own Cybersecurity Lab and Cyber Range, January 15

Infrastructure and operations

Building Micro-frontends, January 2

Getting Started with Amazon Web Services (AWS), January 2-3

Introduction to Docker CI/CD, January 6

Amazon Web Services: AWS Managed Services, January 6-7

Implementing Evolutionary Architectures, January 6-7

Implementing Infrastructure as Code, January 7

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam Crash Course, January 7-8

Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) Crash Course, January 7-10

Rapid CyberOps, January 8

Comparing Service-based Architectures, January 8

Certified Kubernetes Application Developer Crash Course (CKAD), January 8-9

Ansible for Managing Network Devices, January 9

AWS Certified Solutions Architect Prep Session, January 9

DevOps on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), January 10

Managing Containers on Linux, January 13

Learn Linux in 3 Hours, January 13

Introduction to Docker Images, January 13

Essentials of JVM Threading, January 13

Certified Jenkins Engineer (CJE) Crash Course, January 13-14

Architecture Foundations: Styles, Patterns, & Tradeoffs, January 14

Microservice Fundamentals, January 14

Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) Crash Course, January 14-15

Google Cloud Platform: Data Engineering Certification Prep, January 15

Introduction to Docker Compose, January 15

Google Certified Professional Cloud Architect Crash Course, January 15-16

Microservice Collaboration, January 16

Exam AZ-103: Microsoft Azure Administrator Crash Course, January 16-17

Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) Crash Course, January 16-17

Azure Architecture: Best Practices, January 21

AWS Account Setup Best Practices, January 21

Microservices Architecture and Design, January 21-22

Introduction to Google Cloud Platform, January 22-23

Ansible in 4 Hours, January 23

Exam AZ-300: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies Crash Course, January 23-24

