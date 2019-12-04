Learn new topics and refine your skills with more than 100 new live online training courses we opened up for December and January on the O'Reilly online learning platform.
AI and machine learning
Artificial Intelligence: AI For Business, January 7
Minimum Viable Machine Learning, January 9
Real-time Streaming Analytics and Algorithms for AI Applications, January 15
Artificial Intelligence: An Overview of AI and Machine Learning, January 21
Building and Debugging Neural Networks with Keras, January 21
Introduction to Deep Learning (with TensorFlow 2.0): Complete Artificial Intelligence Series, January 23
Blockchain
Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA) Certification Crash Course, January 9
Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Essentials, January 21
Business
Spotlight on Cloud: Cloud Cost Optimization with J.R. Storment, December 16
How to be a Better Mentor, January 6
Fundamentals of Forecasting, January 7
Introduction to Distributed Ledger Technology for Enterprise, January 8
Leadership Communication Skills for Managers, January 9
Giving a Powerful Presentation, January 9
Agile for Everybody, January 9
Project Management Fundamentals, January 13
Applying Monte Carlo Simulations in Finance, January 13
A Practical Introduction to Coaching Conversations, January 14
Fundamentals of Management, January 15
Mastering Microsoft Excel Charts, January 15
Negotiation Fundamentals, January 21
Fundamentals of Conflict Resolution, January 21
Introduction to Time Management Skills, January 22
Mastering Microsoft Excel Pivot Tables, January 22
Introduction to Critical Thinking, January 22
Data science and data tools
SQL Data Wrangling for Excel Users, December 10
Jupyter Notebook Foundations, January 6
Debugging Data Science, Part 1: Evaluating Machine Learning in Practice, January 8
Building Intelligent Analytics Through Time Series Data, January 14
Monetizing Data, January 16
Effective Data Center Design Techniques, January 17
Time Series for Everyone, January 17
Python Data Science Full Throttle with Paul Deitel: Introductory AI, Big Data and Cloud Case Studies, January 21
Debugging Data Science, Part 2: Tuning Models, Engineering Features, and Improving, January 22
Analyzing and Visualizing Data with Microsoft Power BI, January 23
Design and product management
Introduction to UI & UX Design, January 21
Programming
Getting Started With Java, January 2
Web Scraping in 60 Minutes, January 2
Modern Java Exception Handling, January 3
Java Testing with Mockito and the Hamcrest Matchers, January 7
Python-powered Excel, January 7
Writing Secure Programs: Use OWASP as Your Guide, January 7
Discovering Modern Java, January 8
Programming with Python: Beyond the Basics, January 8
Reactive Spring and Spring Boot, January 8
Python for DevOps, January 8
Design Patterns Boot Camp II, January 9
Getting Started with Python 3, January 13-14
Next-generation Java Testing with JUnit 5, January 14
Object-oriented Programming in Python, January 14
Python Full Throttle with Paul Deitel: A One-day, Fast-paced, Code-intensive Python, January 14
Visualization in Python with Matplotlib, January 15
Getting Started with Python 3, January 15-16
Oracle Java SE Programmer I Crash Course: Pass the 1Z0-815 or 1Z0-808 Exam, January 15-17
Defensive Coding with Node.js, January 16
Test-driven Development with Ansible, January 16
Hands-on Introduction to Software Testing, January 16
Getting Started with Python’s Pytest, January 16
What's New in Java, January 21
SQL for Any IT Professional, January 21
Design Patterns Boot camp, January 22-23
Learning Python 3 by Example, January 23
Linux, Python, and Bash Scripting for Cybersecurity Professionals, January 24
Security
Introduction to Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing, January 2-3
Ethical Hacking Bootcamp with Hands-on Labs, January 6-8
Security Operation Center (SOC) Best Practices, January 7
CISSP Crash Course, January 8-9
Azure Security Fundamentals, January 9
Intense Introduction to Hacking Web Applications, January 10
Cybersecurity Offensive and Defensive Techniques in 3 Hours, January 14
CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Certification Crash Course, January 14-15
Build Your Own Cybersecurity Lab and Cyber Range, January 15
Infrastructure and operations
Building Micro-frontends, January 2
Getting Started with Amazon Web Services (AWS), January 2-3
Introduction to Docker CI/CD, January 6
Amazon Web Services: AWS Managed Services, January 6-7
Implementing Evolutionary Architectures, January 6-7
Implementing Infrastructure as Code, January 7
AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam Crash Course, January 7-8
Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) Crash Course, January 7-10
Rapid CyberOps, January 8
Comparing Service-based Architectures, January 8
Certified Kubernetes Application Developer Crash Course (CKAD), January 8-9
Ansible for Managing Network Devices, January 9
AWS Certified Solutions Architect Prep Session, January 9
DevOps on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), January 10
Managing Containers on Linux, January 13
Learn Linux in 3 Hours, January 13
Introduction to Docker Images, January 13
Essentials of JVM Threading, January 13
Certified Jenkins Engineer (CJE) Crash Course, January 13-14
Architecture Foundations: Styles, Patterns, & Tradeoffs, January 14
Microservice Fundamentals, January 14
Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) Crash Course, January 14-15
Google Cloud Platform: Data Engineering Certification Prep, January 15
Introduction to Docker Compose, January 15
Google Certified Professional Cloud Architect Crash Course, January 15-16
Microservice Collaboration, January 16
Exam AZ-103: Microsoft Azure Administrator Crash Course, January 16-17
Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) Crash Course, January 16-17
Azure Architecture: Best Practices, January 21
AWS Account Setup Best Practices, January 21
Microservices Architecture and Design, January 21-22
Introduction to Google Cloud Platform, January 22-23
Ansible in 4 Hours, January 23
Exam AZ-300: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies Crash Course, January 23-24