Mike Olson co-founded Cloudera in 2008 and served as its CEO until 2013, when he took on his current role of chief strategy officer (CSO.) As CSO, Mike is responsible for Cloudera’s product strategy, open source leadership, engineering alignment, and direct engagement with customers. Prior to Cloudera Mike was CEO of Sleepycat Software, makers of Berkeley DB, the open source embedded database engine. Mike spent two years at Oracle Corporation as vice president for Embedded Technologies after Oracle’s acquisition of Sleepycat in 2006. Prior ...
more