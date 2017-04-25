Identifying weaknesses early is the best way to prevent security breaches. In this video, Mischa Taylor performs a security assessment on a MySQL database with InSpec. All that is needed to follow along is a basic familiarity of the command line, SSH, and access to a Linux machine. System administrators, testers, and developers will learn how to ensure base protection of their web application infrastructure using security configurations developed by server hardening experts.

Mischa Taylor was a consulting engineer at Chef where he specialized as a continuous delivery coach and trainer. He is the co-author of the O’Reilly book, Learning Chef. Mischa is the creator and maintainer of the open source Boxcutter project and currently works in the autonomous systems space.