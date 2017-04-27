Defense against malware requires a deep understanding of how it functions internally. In this video, Chad Russell constructs a simple computer worm with characteristics similar to those commonly found in computer malware. Ethical hackers with a basic knowledge of the Windows operating system will gain a better understanding of the inner workings of malware worms and how they prey on vulnerabilities.

Chad Russell is a cyber security veteran of 15 years who has held CISSP, CCNP, MCSE, and MCDBA certifications. Chad has taught Microsoft Engineering courses as a certified trainer, and has acted as a security engineering consultant for companies such as SAP, Microsoft, and Oracle. Currently, Chad conducts security risk assessments for companies throughout North America with an emphasis on cloud security, identity governances, network security, social engineering, mobile security, breach assessments, database security, and access management.