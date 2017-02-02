What is a Kickstart installation and why would you use it?

In this video, Ric Messier explains what Kickstart is and why you should use it. After watching the video, you will understand what Kickstart is and be able to locate the Kickstart file created by the installation. You will need some basic Linux knowledge in order to get the most out of this video.

Ric Messier has been working with Red Hat and Linux for nearly 20 years. He directs the Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics program at Champlain College in Burlington, VT, and also runs the private security firm WasHere Consulting. He is the author of multiple O’Reilly security titles, including Penetration Testing With the Metasploit Framework, Learning Linux Security, and Understanding Intrusion Detection Systems.