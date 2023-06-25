A Functional Approach to Java

Book description
Java developers usually tackle the complexity of software development through object-oriented programming (OOP). But not every problem is a good match for OOP. The functional programming (FP) paradigm offers you another approach to solving problems, and Java provides easy-to-grasp FP tools such as lambdas and streams. If you're interested in applying FP concepts to your Java code, this book is for you.
Author Ben Weidig highlights different aspects of functional programming and shows you how to incorporate them in your code without going "fully functional." You'll learn how, when, and why to use FP concepts such as immutability and pure functions to write more concise, reasonable, and future-proof code. Many developers seek to expand their horizons by using OOP and FP together. It's no longer either-or; it's both.
In two parts, this book includes:
- A Functional Approach: Get a high-level overview of functional programming, including the types already available to Java developers. Then explore different FP concepts and learn how to use them.
- Real-World Problems, Patterns, and Recipes: Apply what you've learned in part one to the typical real-world problems you might encounter in your daily work.
Table of contents
-
Preface
- New Hardware Needs a New Way of Thinking
- Java can be Functional, too
- Why I Wrote This Book
- Who Should Read This Book
- What You Will Learn
- What About Android?
- Navigating This Book
- Conventions Used in This Book
- Using Code Examples
- How to Contact Us
- Acknowledgments
- I. Functional Basics
-
1. An Introduction to Functional Programming
- What Makes A Language Functional?
- Functional Programming Concepts
- Advantages of Functional Programming
- Disadvantages of Functional Programming
- Takeaways
-
2. Functional Java
- What Are Java Lambdas?
- Lambdas In Action
- Functional Programming Concepts in Java
- Takeaways
-
3. Functional Interfaces of the JDK
- The Big Four Functional Interface Categories
- Why So Many Functional Interface Variants?
- Functional Composition
- Extending Functional Support
- Takeaways
- II. A Functional Approach
- 4. Immutability
-
5. Working With Records
- Data Aggregation Types
- Records to the Rescue
- Use-Cases and Common Practices
- Final Thoughts on Records
- Takeaways
-
6. Data Processing with Streams
- Data Processing with Iteration
- Streams as Functional Data Pipelines
- Building Stream Pipelines
- To Use Streams, or Not?
- Takeaways
-
7. Working With Streams
- Primitive Streams
- Iterative Streams
- Infinite Streams
- From Arrays to Streams and Back
- Low-Level Stream Creation
- Working with File I/O
- Dealing with Date and Time
- Measuring Stream Performance with JMH
- More about Collectors
- Final Thoughts on (Sequential) Streams
- Takeaways
-
8. Parallel Data Processing with Streams
- Concurrency Versus Parallelism
- Streams as Parallel Functional Pipelines
- Parallel Streams in Action
- When to Use and When to Avoid Parallel Streams
- Parallel Streams Checklist
- Takeaways
-
9. Handling null with Optionals
- The Problem with null References
- How to handle null in Java (before Optionals)
- Optionals to the Rescue
- Optionals and Streams
- Optional Primitives
- Caveats
- Final Thoughts on null References
- Takeaways
-
10. Functional Exception Handling
- Java Exception Handling in a Nutshell
- The try-catch
- Checked Exceptions in Lambdas
- A Functional Approach to Exceptions
- Final Thoughts on Functional Exception Handling
- Takeaways
-
11. Lazy Evaluation
- Laziness Versus Strictness
- How Strict Is Java?
- Lambdas and Higher-Order Functions
- Delayed Executions with Thunks
- Final Thoughts on Laziness
- Takeaways
- 12. Recursion
-
13. Asynchronous Tasks
- Synchronous Versus Asynchronous
- Java Futures
- Designing Asynchronous Pipelines with CompletableFuture<T>
- Manual Creation and Completion
- About Thread Pools and Timeouts
- Final Thoughts on Asynchronous Tasks
- Takeaways
- 14. Functional Design Patterns
-
15. A Functional Approach to Java
- OOP Versus FP Principles
- A Functional Mindset
- Functional Architecture in an Imperative World
- Final Thoughts on a Functional Approach to Java
- Takeaways
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: A Functional Approach to Java
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098109929
