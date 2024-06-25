Adversary Emulation with MITRE ATT&CK

Adversary Emulation with MITRE ATT&CK

by Drinor Selmanaj
Released June 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098143749

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to books, live events, courses curated by job role, and more from O’Reilly and nearly 200 top publishers.

Start your free trial

Book description

By incorporating cyber threat intelligence, adversary emulation provides a form of cybersecurity assessment that mimics advanced persistent threat (APT) tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). This comprehensive guide introduces an empirical approach with strategies and processes collected over a decade of experience in the cybersecurity field. You'll learn to assess resilience against coordinated and stealthy threat actors capable of harming an organization.

Author Drinor Selmanaj demonstrates adversary emulation for offensive operators and defenders using practical examples and exercises that actively model adversary behavior. Each emulation plan includes different hands-on scenarios, such as smash-and-grab or slow-and-deliberate. This book uses the MITRE ATT&CK knowledge base as a foundation to describe and categorize TTPs based on real-world observations, and provides a common language that's standardized and accessible to everyone.

    You'll learn how to:
    • Map Cyber Threat Intelligence to ATT&CK
    • Define Adversary Emulation goals and objectives
    • Research Adversary Emulation TTPs using ATT&CK knowledge base
    • Plan Adversary Emulation activity
    • Implement Adversary tradecraft
    • Conduct Adversary Emulation
    • Communicate Adversary Emulation findings
    • Automate Adversary Emulation to support repeatable testing
    • Execute FIN6, APT3, and APT29 emulation plans

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Adversary Emulation with MITRE ATT&CK
  • Author(s): Drinor Selmanaj
  • Release date: June 2024
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098143749