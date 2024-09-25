Aerospike: Up and Running

If you're a developer looking to build a distributed, resilient, scalable, high-performance application, you may be evaluating distributed SQL and NoSQL solutions. Perhaps you're considering the Aerospike database.

This practical book shows developers, architects, and engineers how to get the highly scalable and extremely low-latency Aerospike database up and running. You will learn how to power your globally distributed applications and take advantage of Aerospike's hybrid memory architecture with the real-time performance of in-memory plus dependable persistence. After reading this book, you'll be able to build applications that can process up to tens of millions of transactions per second for millions of concurrent users on any scale of data.

This practical guide provides: