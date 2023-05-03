Agile Web Development with Rails 7

Book description
Rails 7 completely redefines what it means to produce fantastic user experiences and provides a way to achieve all the benefits of single-page applications - at a fraction of the complexity. Rails 7 integrates the Hotwire frameworks of Stimulus and Turbo directly as the new defaults, together with that hot newness of import maps. The result is a toolkit so powerful that it allows a single individual to create modern applications upon which they can build a competitive business. The way it used to be.
Ruby on Rails helps you produce high-quality, beautiful-looking web applications quickly - you concentrate on creating the application, and Rails takes care of the details. Rails 7 brings many improvements, and this edition is updated to cover the new features and changes in best practices.
We start with a step-by-step walkthrough of building a real application, and in-depth chapters look at the built-in Rails features. Follow along with an extended tutorial as you write a web-based store application. Eliminate tedious configuration and housekeeping, seamlessly incorporate JavaScript, send and receive emails, manage background jobs with ActiveJob, and build real-time features using WebSockets and ActionCable. Test your applications as you write them using the built-in unit, integration, and system testing frameworks, internationalize your applications, and deploy your applications easily and securely.
Rails 1.0 was released in December 2005. This book was there from the start, and didn't just evolve alongside Rails, it evolved with Rails. It has been developed in consultation with the Rails core team. In fact, Rails itself is tested against the code in this book.
What You Need:
All you need is a Windows, Mac OS X, or Linux machine to do development on. This book will take you through the steps to install Rails and its dependencies. If you aren't familiar with the Ruby programming language, this book contains a chapter that covers the basics necessary to understand the material in the book.
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Foreword to the Rails 7 Edition
- Preface to the Rails 7 Edition
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
-
Part I. Getting Started
- 1. Installing Rails
- 2. Instant Gratification
- 3. The Architecture of Rails Applications
- 4. Introduction to Ruby
-
Part II. Building an Application
- 5. The Depot Application
- 6. Task A: Creating the Application
- 7. Task B: Validation and Unit Testing
- 8. Task C: Catalog Display
- 9. Task D: Cart Creation
- 10. Task E: A Smarter Cart
- 11. Task F: Hotwiring the Storefront
- 12. Task G: Check Out!
- 13. Task H: Sending Emails and Processing Payments Efficiently
- 14. Task I: Logging In
- 15. Task J: Internationalization
- 16. Task K: Receive Emails and Respond with Rich Text
- 17. Task L: Deployment and Production
- 18. Depot Retrospective
-
Part III. Rails in Depth
- 19. Finding Your Way Around Rails
- 20. Active Record
- 21. Action Dispatch and Action Controller
- 22. Action View
- 23. Migrations
- 24. Customizing and Extending Rails
- Bibliography
Product information
- Title: Agile Web Development with Rails 7
- Author(s):
- Release date: May 2023
- Publisher(s): Pragmatic Bookshelf
- ISBN: 9781680509298
You might also like
book
Generative Deep Learning, 2nd Edition
Generative AI is the hottest topic in tech. This practical book teaches machine learning engineers and …
book
Quick Start Guide to Large Language Models: Strategies and Best Practices for using ChatGPT and Other LLMs
The advancement of Large Language Models (LLMs) has revolutionized the field of Natural Language Processing in …
book
Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsmanship
Even bad code can function. But if code isn’t clean, it can bring a development organization …
book
Learning SQL, 3rd Edition
As data floods into your company, you need to put it to work right away—and SQL …