AI-Assisted Programming

AI-Assisted Programming

by Tom Taulli
Released October 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098164560

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to books, live events, courses curated by job role, and more from O’Reilly and nearly 200 top publishers.

Start your free trial

Book description

Get practical advice on how to leverage AI development tools for all stages of code creation, including requirements, planning, and design; coding; and debugging, testing, and documentation. With this practical book, beginners and experienced developers alike will learn how to use a wide range of tools, from general-purpose LLMs (ChatGPT, Bard, and Claude) to code-specific systems (GitHub Copilot, Tabnine, Cursor, and Amazon CodeWhisperer).

You'll also learn about more specialized generative AI tools for tasks such as text-to-image creation.

Author Tom Taulli provides a methodology for modular programming that aligns effectively with the way prompts create AI-generated code. This guide also describes the best ways of using general purpose LLMs to learn a programming language, explain code, or convert code from one language to another.

This book examines:

  • The core capabilities of AI-based development tools
  • Pros, cons, and use cases of popular systems such as GitHub Copilot and Amazon CodeWhisperer
  • Ways to use ChatGPT, Bard, Claude, and other generic LLMs for coding
  • Using AI development tools for the software development lifecycle, including requirements, planning, coding, debugging, and testing
  • Prompt engineering for development
  • Using AI-assisted programming for tedious tasks like creating regular expressions making chron jobs and GitHub Actions
  • How to use AI-based low-code and no-code tools

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: AI-Assisted Programming
  • Author(s): Tom Taulli
  • Release date: October 2024
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098164560